Kai Trump Consistently Outshines Grandfather Donald On The Golf Course

While Donald Trump brags incessantly about his golf skills another, much younger family member is killing it on the greens. Meet Kai Madison Trump, grandchild of the former president. She turns 17 on May 12, 2024, and has already secured an impressive sponsorship deal with Callaway Golf. Kai is Don Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump's, eldest child and has been golfing since she was just two! The talented teenager won her first major trophy at the age of 14, in 2022, beating tons of other experienced golfers for the Trump Club's Women's Championship. In 2024, she won again, proving that her first victory had nothing to do with luck (or her famous surname).

Notably, though it may pain him to hear it, Kai's ratings rank her as a better player than Grandpa Donald. According to pro golfer Lexi Thompson, who spoke to Yahoo! Sports, the former president can drive the ball past 250 yards, while Kai's Instagram bio currently shows her longest drive to be 275 yards. She also has a significantly lower handicap index (0.5) than any other Trump, including Donald, whose index stands at 2.5. For context, the best golfers have lower handicap scores. But it's not just the stats that point to Kai outshining her grandfather. The teen's trophy shelf is entirely free of controversy — a massive contrast to Donald's golfing history.