Kevin Costner's Latest Divorced Dad Look Channels '70s Prom In All The Wrong Ways

Kevin Costner was in full "Divorced Dad" mode as the actor/director showed up to the Mangna Graecia Film Festival in Italy on July 31, 2024. Costner is promoting his latest Western epic, and no, we're not talking about "Yellowstone." He's been in full directorial mode thanks to pouring millions into his "Horizon" film series, and judging by the first film's performance, Costner probably isn't going to make that money back. (His kids live an insanely lavish life, so no doubt, they're watching with concern.)

However, all of that was in the background as Costner rolled into the festival trying to give off single and ready-to-mingle vibes following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. The actor wore a light blue blazer and white pants ensemble that was giving '70s prom. You can see for yourself below.

According to Daily Mail, Costner was on-hand to screen "Horizon: An American Saga" and take home the Colonna D'Oro award. However, he seemed to be more interested in taking home a lady, which raises the question: What happened with Costner and Jewel?