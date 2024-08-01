Kevin Costner's Latest Divorced Dad Look Channels '70s Prom In All The Wrong Ways
Kevin Costner was in full "Divorced Dad" mode as the actor/director showed up to the Mangna Graecia Film Festival in Italy on July 31, 2024. Costner is promoting his latest Western epic, and no, we're not talking about "Yellowstone." He's been in full directorial mode thanks to pouring millions into his "Horizon" film series, and judging by the first film's performance, Costner probably isn't going to make that money back. (His kids live an insanely lavish life, so no doubt, they're watching with concern.)
However, all of that was in the background as Costner rolled into the festival trying to give off single and ready-to-mingle vibes following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. The actor wore a light blue blazer and white pants ensemble that was giving '70s prom. You can see for yourself below.
According to Daily Mail, Costner was on-hand to screen "Horizon: An American Saga" and take home the Colonna D'Oro award. However, he seemed to be more interested in taking home a lady, which raises the question: What happened with Costner and Jewel?
Kevin Costner says he and Jewel are just friends
According to the latest gossip, Kevin Costner's relationship history had reportedly added Jewel to the list. However, Costner shot down those rumors during a June 2024 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." Costner made it clear that the rumors of him and Jewel finding love was just tabloid speculation. Although, they do know each other and appear to be close.
"Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever," Costner said (via ABC News). "She's special — and I don't want — I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have. She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with."
The rumors started because Jewel and Costner both attended a charity fundraiser on Richard Branson's private island in December 2023. According to the gossip mags, the two reportedly traveled on a private plane together to the event, but Costner made it clear that wasn't the full story. Several other people were on the same plane, so the two weren't shacking up in the sky together. At least yet anyway. "She's beautiful and smart enough for all those things. It just has never happened for us," Costner told Stern. "She's everything you might think, but it just hasn't happened."