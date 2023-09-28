Kevin Costner's Kids Live An Extremely Lavish Life

Throughout his career, Kevin Costner has become associated with the open skies and rugged terrain of the American West. But it doesn't just exist onscreen. Costner and his family are able to escape to his absolutely stunning ranch in Aspen, Colorado, where they live right out of a movie. If calling a 160-acre ranch in the mountains just one of your homes isn't a sign of luxury, what is?

The estate belonging to Cayden, Hayes, and Grace Coster's dad is unbelievably grand. Boasting its own baseball field, an ice rink, and multiple hot tubs, it provides an idyllic setting for the Costner teenagers to spend their time. Not only can Cayden, Hayes, and Grace Costner hang out in the main mansion of the ranch, which consists of 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, but they also have access to a lake house as well as a river house. In the surrounding forests that fit snugly between beautiful mountains, there's a hill that's decked out in lights, and the property features an outdoor sound system that fills the area with music.

During the messy separation of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, it was decided that the Costner children would stay with Kevin at the Colorado property, which has been dubbed Dunbar Ranch. (Yes, that's a nod to "Dances with Wolves.") When the Costners are not on their Colorado property, the ranch is available to rent for $36,000 a night.