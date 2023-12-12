Inside Kevin Costner's Relationship History

Although he's now best known for playing the grizzled patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner was once regarded as one of the biggest hunks in the biz. His sizzling chemistry with the late Whitney Houston in 1992's "The Bodyguard" cemented his status as a Hollywood heartthrob, as well as a commercially bankable star. For many years, he was also one of the industry's most eligible bachelors, having lived the single life and flitted between various paramours before finally settling down in the mid 2000s. He's even rumored to have dated the likes of Halle Berry, Courteney Cox, and model turned erstwhile French first lady Carla Bruni (though these alleged trysts are uncorroborated).

Despite his myriad dalliances over the past three decades, Costner has opted to remain tight-lipped when it comes to his love life. However, chatting with Parade in 2012, he rather surprisingly discussed his private life and, specifically, what he feels makes a relationship work. "Maybe it's the ability to say you're sorry," he reflected. "I know that sounds so simple. If you're willing to tell somebody that you love them, are you also willing to say you're sorry? You need to, even when you think you're in the right."

As his increasingly complicated divorce from Christine Baumgartner generates intrigue (not to mention headlines), let's take a trip down memory lane and find out which women have stolen "The Bodyguard's" heart throughout the years. Here's a look inside Kevin Costner's relationship history.