We Spotted A Tense Moment Between Harry & Meghan In New Interview (But You Likely Missed It)
Is there any legitimacy to the signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage might be on the rocks? That's up to your discretion. However, in a clip to advertise the couple's August 2024 "CBS Sunday Morning" interview, we noticed a tense moment that could point to drama in their relationship. The video was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 1, 2024, a few days prior to the airing of the full interview. The main theme of the interview was a support program for families of children who have been extremely cyberbullied. After Meghan spoke about trying to shift the online landscape, the interviewer Jane Pauley said, "Well, you hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it." After staring off into space while Meghan was talking, Harry jumped in to interrupt, saying, "If you know how to help."
THIS SUNDAY: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk with Jane Pauley this Sunday about a new program supporting parents of children affected by online harm. Jane also interviews parents in the pilot program about its impact on their healing. pic.twitter.com/YNRMA86I65
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 1, 2024
Although Meghan replied, "Mhm," as if to affirm what Harry said, her body language shifted. She turned to Harry while he continued to speak and blinked rapidly. It even seemed like she was clenching her jaw.
After watching that footage, we at The List think Meghan and Harry relate to the media in different ways. Meghan is media-trained and wants everything to be very polished, whereas Harry is used to showing up, saying whatever, and being heard because of who he is. Is it possible that this dynamic gets frustrating for her?
Harry and Meghan's previous body language could hint at tension too
Possibly tense body language moments include some of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interactions that made people uncomfortable. For instance, in footage captured during the ceremony of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, it seemed Meghan might have rolled her eyes at Harry. In the video shared by the Daily Mail, Meghan also looked to give Harry a short response before focusing her attention back on a conversation with Zara Tindall.
In January 2024, The List got a body language expert to weigh in on how Harry and Meghan's relationship has changed since their move to America. Similar to what we noticed in their "CBS Sunday Morning" snippet, Nicole Moore, body language expert and celebrity relationship coach, pointed out how at various functions, Meghan seemed to be leading the charge — and occasionally she even looked to be in control. The most awkward moment shared was from a July 2022 United Nations event, when Harry seemed visibly uncomfortable as Meghan held his hand, and Meghan seemed unaware.
"She's reaching for closeness, presumably, but Harry is feeling stifled by it as evidenced by the fact that he tries to let go of her hand several times throughout the clip," Moore explained. "Meghan's body language here does indicate a subconscious need to control Harry and Harry's body language indicates that he doesn't like this control but he needs to be stiff-lipped about it and keep that discomfort hidden."
Why might Harry and Meghan play up their relationship?
Despite some tense moments, one royal expert has a theory that breakup rumors fuel Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to act lovey-dovey. After the couple spoke at a 2024 event for the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, Tom Quinn discussed their sweet behavior and told the Mirror, "But there was a sense that some of this was rather forced — recent publicity has suggested Meghan and Harry's relationship is under strain and this will have determined the couple to make a public demonstration of their love for each other and the strength of their marriage." Quinn felt that Harry seemed uneasy and Meghan seemed like she was back in her acting days.
It is definitely possible that Harry and Meghan put on a certain united front to try and deter rumors that they are headed to a split. "Harry is in the most difficult position because he gave up being a working royal for this romance, and if the romance fails, he has nothing else," Quinn said.
A representative for Harry and Meghan made it clear that a split is not on the horizon, despite all the talk. Their statement to the Mirror in February 2024 included a firm confirmation that the Sussexes were and would always be fine: "They're still here. They're still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken."