We Spotted A Tense Moment Between Harry & Meghan In New Interview (But You Likely Missed It)

Is there any legitimacy to the signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage might be on the rocks? That's up to your discretion. However, in a clip to advertise the couple's August 2024 "CBS Sunday Morning" interview, we noticed a tense moment that could point to drama in their relationship. The video was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 1, 2024, a few days prior to the airing of the full interview. The main theme of the interview was a support program for families of children who have been extremely cyberbullied. After Meghan spoke about trying to shift the online landscape, the interviewer Jane Pauley said, "Well, you hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it." After staring off into space while Meghan was talking, Harry jumped in to interrupt, saying, "If you know how to help."

THIS SUNDAY: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk with Jane Pauley this Sunday about a new program supporting parents of children affected by online harm. Jane also interviews parents in the pilot program about its impact on their healing. pic.twitter.com/YNRMA86I65 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 1, 2024

Although Meghan replied, "Mhm," as if to affirm what Harry said, her body language shifted. She turned to Harry while he continued to speak and blinked rapidly. It even seemed like she was clenching her jaw.

After watching that footage, we at The List think Meghan and Harry relate to the media in different ways. Meghan is media-trained and wants everything to be very polished, whereas Harry is used to showing up, saying whatever, and being heard because of who he is. Is it possible that this dynamic gets frustrating for her?

