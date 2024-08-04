Inside Andy Beshear's Family Life With Wife Britainy
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is a rising star among the Democratic party, with The Hill even reporting that he is one of three politicians who made Kamala Harris' shortlist for potential vice presidential picks.
Joe Biden's sudden dropout from the election race in July 2024 and his endorsement of current VP Kamala Harris came as a bit of a surprise to everyone, and the Democrats have been left scrambling to assemble a vote-worthy ticket in time for November's election. Andy has already distinguished himself as a standout, so his consideration is to be expected.
But what has made him such a popular politician within his notoriously conservative state as well as on the national stage? He and his wife, Britainy Beshear, are both longtime devotees to public service and devoted parents to two children, Will and Lila. Here's a look into the public and personal lives of the governor and first lady of Kentucky.
Andy Beshear's politics run in the family
Andy Beshear and Britainy Beshear were married on April 1, 2006, meaning that they're pretty close to celebrating two decades of holy matrimony together in 2024. Andy is a native of Kentucky, but he met his future wife Britainy while working at an international law firm in Washington D.C.
Ten years later, by 2016, Andy was already rising in Kentucky's political ranks when he was elected their attorney general, and just three years after that, Andy went from Kentucky's Attorney General to their Governor. Clearly, he was a man with a plan, and he followed the template that his own father laid out for him, as Steve Beshear was also the Kentucky attorney general from 1979 to 1983 and governor of Kentucky from 2007 to 2015 before Andy went on to eventually fill those seats.
Andy may have started his career with the advantage of being a political nepo baby, but he has undeniably risen to the occasion and distinguished himself as a governor, as a recent Morning Consult poll revealed that he's among the most popular Democrat governors in the United States.
Faith and service plays a big role in Andy and Britainy Beshear's marriage
Andy Beshear and Britainy Beshear have carved out a life in public service, but they are also extremely committed to their faith and have taken on leadership roles in their Christian community. The couple attends Beargrass Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky, and they are both deacons for the church as well.
Andy was born and raised in Kentucky, so it should come as no surprise that he dedicated himself to public service in that state, first as the attorney general. When Andy became governor, he immediately began expanding access to healthcare for Kentuckians. Beshear's efforts were also aimed at revitalizing the economy of the state, and he focused on the Clean Water Program, a mission to give as many Kentuckians as possible access to clean water.
Britainy has been an active community volunteer as well, and she was on the board of directors of Maryhurst, a Kentucky organization focused on helping women and children who are victims of abuse.
Britainy and Andy Beshear led Kentucky through the COVID-19 crisis
Andy Beshear officially became the governor of Kentucky on December 10, 2019, and just a few weeks later in January 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States.
Starting his tenure as governor facing the biggest health crisis that the country may have ever faced was an intimidating challenge, but Andy and his wife Britainy Beshear tackled the pandemic head-on and kept the safety and survival of Kentuckians in mind the whole way.
Andy took the spread of the virus seriously, taking actions like banning public gatherings and working with bourbon distilleries to make and distribute hand sanitizer. Britainy shared her husband's commitment to getting through it together. In an interview with WKYT, she said, "Even through the darkest times there is light and it's important that we all hold onto the light even when things feel hopeless ... I think we should all be proud of ourselves as a commonwealth for how we have handled this crisis together."
They handled Kentucky's tornado crisis
When most people think of tornadoes, they think of destruction in Tornado Alley toward the center of the United States. But Kentucky is affected by tornadoes as well, and the state experienced its deadliest tornado outbreak in decades in 2021. Per the Courier Journal, Kentucky was hit with a near-record high of 63 tornadoes, and tragically, 76 people in the state died as a result of the natural disaster.
In the aftermath of the destruction, Governor Andy Beshear created the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Even in 2024, he works to help the families whose lives were upended by the tornadoes. As reported by U.S. News & World Report, on June 3, 2024, Beshear revealed a housing project intended to create 953 rental units to remedy the shortfall of available rentals that was exacerbated by the tornadoes.
Britainy Beshear stepped up to the plate to help Kentuckians during the crisis as well. She launched a program called Coverings for Kids, which collected donated face masks for children. The first lady also organized a toy drive to help children affected by the crisis during the holiday season.
Children and family are at the forefront of their personal lives and politics
Britainy Beshear and Andy Beshear are proud parents of two children, a son, Will, and a daughter, Lila. Britainy stays involved in their school and after-school programs, and Andy is constantly fangirling over his children on social media. But their care for young people doesn't stop with their own family.
During his tenure as governor, Andy has been devoted to public education in Kentucky. Britainy's work as first lady has been even more focused on the youth of their community, as she has worked with children of military service members in Kentucky, she is a member of the National Coalition for the Prevention of Human Sex Trafficking, and she has supported victims of domestic violence through the Shop & Share program.
If Andy Beshear winds up becoming Kamala Harris' VP pick, it looks like he and his wife Britainy are more than ready to tackle the job, and they already know where they want to commit their time and energy.