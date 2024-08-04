Inside Andy Beshear's Family Life With Wife Britainy

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is a rising star among the Democratic party, with The Hill even reporting that he is one of three politicians who made Kamala Harris' shortlist for potential vice presidential picks.

Joe Biden's sudden dropout from the election race in July 2024 and his endorsement of current VP Kamala Harris came as a bit of a surprise to everyone, and the Democrats have been left scrambling to assemble a vote-worthy ticket in time for November's election. Andy has already distinguished himself as a standout, so his consideration is to be expected.

But what has made him such a popular politician within his notoriously conservative state as well as on the national stage? He and his wife, Britainy Beshear, are both longtime devotees to public service and devoted parents to two children, Will and Lila. Here's a look into the public and personal lives of the governor and first lady of Kentucky.

