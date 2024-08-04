A Breakdown Of The Morgan Wallen And Megan Moroney Romance Rumors
Over the years, there has been tons of speculation that country stars Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney are secretly together, or at least they were at one point. The singer-songwriters became the subject of dating rumors when Moroney released "Tennessee Orange" in 2022, sparking online chatter that the song was written about Wallen. While promoting it on her Instagram account, Moroney uploaded cover art showing her wearing a Tennessee Volunteers shirt, which fans quickly speculated belonged to the "Last Night" artist (who is a known Vols fan). She later confirmed on SiriusXM's "The Highway" that the shirt was indeed Wallen's but downplayed its significance, reasoning, "It is his shirt. But it's just a shirt," (via Instagram). Meanwhile, Wallen added fuel to the fire by releasing his own song, "Tennessee Fan," a couple months later and openly leaving flirty comments on Moroney's social media posts.
Speaking with People about her "Highway" interview, Moroney admitted that she didn't expect to come clean about her special connection to Wallen. "I was honestly shocked that I even said that," she confessed. However, the country star played coy when addressing the rumors that she wrote "Tennessee Orange" about the controversial musician. "All my songs are about people," Moroney stressed. "'Tennessee Orange' is a very nice song, but if I told people who it's about, then they would ask me who 'Sleep on My Side' is about. I can't tell you that because it's not a nice song!" However, the singer has since set the record straight about being romantically linked to Wallen.
They hooked up (but never officially dated)
Turns out, they aren't "Lies, Lies, Lies" after all. Following years of speculation about their alleged relationship, Megan Moroney finally confirmed what everyone had suspected of her and Morgan Wallen in an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on July 31, 2024. The country star acknowledged that she and the "You Proof" singer did hook up at some point in time, though she maintains they didn't officially date. "Never exclusively," Moroney asserted, adding, "I have so tried to avoid that in every single interview I've ever done. But we're here now and time has passed and all is well." She then discussed the beginning of their friendship, noting that they met prior to the COVID-19 outbreak through mutual friend Jon Langston, while Moroney was still in school. "So we're friends for a long time," she said. "We were not just friends, and now we're friends."
Looking back, the "Girl in the Mirror" hitmaker feels like their conflicting schedules might have been to blame for why the country stars' rumored romance ultimately didn't work out in the end. Moroney also cited Wallen's preference for privacy as the reason she didn't address the dating rumors sooner, arguing, "It just feels awkward talking about it." However, she insists there is no blood between her and "The Voice" alum regardless of their past. And as for the truth behind those "Tennesee Orange" rumors? Moroney would like to keep her fans guessing. "I will not say who my songs are about ever," she reiterated.
Megan Moroney confirmed she's happily single
Megan Moroney created fresh speculation that she was seeing someone new when the singer took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself with a mystery man. The snap, which was captured by Whiskey Riff, shows Moroney taking a selfie in front of a mirror while her rumored beau kisses her on the head and wraps his arm around her waist. "D8," Moroney captioned the sweet pic, which was taken moments before she graced the 2023 SESAC Music Awards in Nashville accompanied by her handsome date. Word on the street was that the mystery man in the photo was none other than Riley Green — known for his chart-topping hits like "There Was This Girl" and "Half of Me." But the hunky singer quickly refuted the gossip by sharing a post to his own Instagram Stories featuring Johnny Cash's "It Ain't Me, Babe" and tagging Whiskey Riff.
Despite all the chatter surrounding her love life, Moroney insisted during her "Call Her Daddy" interview that she doesn't have anyone in her life. And honestly, she's loving it! "I sleep so good. Like nobody's son is stressing me out," Moroney joked. The "No Caller ID" hitmaker then mentioned how she was able to be more present and enjoy this particular era of her life with the people closest to her, including her girlfriends, adding, "I feel like everything is so new still so I'm enjoying not having to worry about that part of things."