A Breakdown Of The Morgan Wallen And Megan Moroney Romance Rumors

Over the years, there has been tons of speculation that country stars Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney are secretly together, or at least they were at one point. The singer-songwriters became the subject of dating rumors when Moroney released "Tennessee Orange" in 2022, sparking online chatter that the song was written about Wallen. While promoting it on her Instagram account, Moroney uploaded cover art showing her wearing a Tennessee Volunteers shirt, which fans quickly speculated belonged to the "Last Night" artist (who is a known Vols fan). She later confirmed on SiriusXM's "The Highway" that the shirt was indeed Wallen's but downplayed its significance, reasoning, "It is his shirt. But it's just a shirt," (via Instagram). Meanwhile, Wallen added fuel to the fire by releasing his own song, "Tennessee Fan," a couple months later and openly leaving flirty comments on Moroney's social media posts.

Advertisement

Speaking with People about her "Highway" interview, Moroney admitted that she didn't expect to come clean about her special connection to Wallen. "I was honestly shocked that I even said that," she confessed. However, the country star played coy when addressing the rumors that she wrote "Tennessee Orange" about the controversial musician. "All my songs are about people," Moroney stressed. "'Tennessee Orange' is a very nice song, but if I told people who it's about, then they would ask me who 'Sleep on My Side' is about. I can't tell you that because it's not a nice song!" However, the singer has since set the record straight about being romantically linked to Wallen.