What Emily Osment Has Been Up To Since Hannah Montana

The final episode of "Hannah Montana" aired on January 16, 2011. The stars of the show all went their separate ways career-wise, with Emily Osment turning her focus to music after more than a decade working as a child actor. "I was kind of doing both for as long as I can remember. I love music more than anything else," Osment told Disney Dreaming of her transition from acting to music. "I had been writing and playing music since I was little ... It was about three years ago when I decided I wanted to make this official ... It's been so much fun, I've been able to work with some amazing people."

The transition wasn't all that sudden for Osment, though. She released some music before "Hannah Montana" officially went off-air, including her 2009 EP "All The Right Wrongs" and her debut studio album "Fight or Flight," which was released in 2010. "Fight or Flight" was met with mostly positive feedback, receiving a 2.5/5 star rating from AllMusic and 4/5 stars from users on the same site, something seen as an achievement given Osment's career up to that point. "I kind of just did my own thing. I listen to a lot of Alanis Morissette, I kind of got inspired from her and her song 'Jagged Little Pill' ... There's a lot of edge to [the album] ... I love hearing the guitars and the drums in the songs," Osment said of her album.

