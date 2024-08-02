Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs & American Idol Return Can't Distract From Cheap Denim & Rhinestones
Carrie Underwood is going back to where she started from. The Season 4 winner of "American Idol" is returning to the reality show, but now, she'll be playing the role of judge instead of contestant. The Grammy-award-winning musician went to "Good Morning America" to make the announcement, and she topped off the thrilling surprise of her newly-minted status as an "AI" judge with a musical performance. Obviously, fans were impressed by her killer pipes, but they were almost equally impressed by her killer physique. Carrie Underwood understandably likes to show off her legs, it's just too bad that the accouterment accompanying her toned frame fell so flat.
Underwood's floral jacket was actually a fun and stage-appropriate wardrobe choice, and the textured detailing had the look of true haute couture. But unfortunately, the remainder of the singer's ensemble didn't live up to the potential of the cropped blazer, as the majority of the outfit that Underwood was sporting on "Good Morning America" looked handmade in all of the wrong ways.
Carrie Underwood's GMA outfit was a dud
It looks like the bulk of Carrie Underwood's wardrobe budget was blown on one pricey piece, and every other element of the ensemble was thrown together with some clearance items from JoAnn Fabrics. The ultra-short shorts showed off Underwood's astoundingly ripped thighs, but the double dose of denim on her Daisy Dukes and knee-high boots did no justice to the singer's obviously vigorous workout routine. Denim-on-denim is a difficult aesthetic to rock under any circumstance, but the fabric looked flimsy and cheap. The fit and construction of the shorts were poor, which is strange given how basic they are, and the boots look like off-the-rack footwear with fabric tacked onto them.
Underwood's basic white top was fine when it should have been fabulous, and the rhinestones on the belt looked much more suited to a craft project than a celebrity TV performance. Overall, the discordance between the super-detailed coat and thrown-together garb made the entire 'fit look like the work of a "Project Runway" contestant who gets eliminated first because of their poor time management skills. It definitely didn't have the stage presence of Carrie Underwood herself, and it's a shame, because she could clearly wear almost anything and make it look ravishing.