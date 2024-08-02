Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs & American Idol Return Can't Distract From Cheap Denim & Rhinestones

Carrie Underwood is going back to where she started from. The Season 4 winner of "American Idol" is returning to the reality show, but now, she'll be playing the role of judge instead of contestant. The Grammy-award-winning musician went to "Good Morning America" to make the announcement, and she topped off the thrilling surprise of her newly-minted status as an "AI" judge with a musical performance. Obviously, fans were impressed by her killer pipes, but they were almost equally impressed by her killer physique. Carrie Underwood understandably likes to show off her legs, it's just too bad that the accouterment accompanying her toned frame fell so flat.

Underwood's floral jacket was actually a fun and stage-appropriate wardrobe choice, and the textured detailing had the look of true haute couture. But unfortunately, the remainder of the singer's ensemble didn't live up to the potential of the cropped blazer, as the majority of the outfit that Underwood was sporting on "Good Morning America" looked handmade in all of the wrong ways.