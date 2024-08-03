Olympic Star Suni Lee Is Stunning Makeup-Free

Suni Lee's award-winning skills on the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics have everyone curious about the superstar athlete. While it's her prowess as a gymnast that's winning her awards, there's something else that's hard to ignore whenever Lee graces our screens to hit the gymnastics mat: she is totally stunning. Sure, she's often seen performing in a full face of makeup, but seeing her bare-faced proves that she doesn't need it to look her best.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Minnesota native started formally training as a gymnast at just six years old. She first competed in the Olympics at the 2020 Tokyo games where she won the all-around gold medal and became the first-ever Asian-American woman to take home the title. Despite winning three medals in her first Olympics, she didn't believe she'd return to the prestigious competition in 2024 after struggling with multiple kidney issues in the interim. Not only did Lee return to the Olympics, but she's taking home awards and sparking plenty of buzz about who this inspiring beauty really is. Well, we can confirm that underneath her makeup and without all those gold medals, she's still a showstopper.

Advertisement