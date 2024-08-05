Tragic Details About Olympic Athlete Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman is a rising soccer star whose career has taken her to the world's stage, especially since she got to bring her skills to the Olympics for the first time in 2024. Rodman recently went public with her athlete boyfriend, Trinity Benson, and it seems like nothing can stop her from becoming a sports sensation on the level of Hope Solo or Megan Rapinoe.

Advertisement

As one of Dennis Rodman's three children, most would think that Trinity Rodman's journey through life and toward becoming a professional athlete would have been handed to her on a silver platter, but that's not the case. Yes, she managed to make it into the National Women's Soccer League when she was still a teenager, and yes, she has already distinguished herself as a standout at the Paris Olympics. However, while Rodman's athletic genes may have given her a natural leg up, she didn't have an easy time getting to where she is today, and she has faced plenty of hurdles along the way.