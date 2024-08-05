Everything We Know About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Alleged Affairs Before Her Perry Greene Split
Marjorie Taylor Greene all but invited trouble with one of her stereotypically controversial social media posts in 2024. Marjorie, who has worn several inappropriate outfits in the past in addition to making numerous attention-grabbing statements, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to roll her eyes at Christian women who apparently overly sexualize themselves with their style choices. The outspoken politician reassured her female followers that they could attract the man of their dreams even if they dressed more conservatively and pleaded with them not to "tempt your Christian brothers and cause them to stumble." Marjorie concluded her post: "As conservative Christian women, let us always be an example to girls and young women by displaying actions that our faith believes and not conform to the patterns of this fallen world."
In response, several commentators sneered that she didn't have any moral high ground whatsoever because she had allegedly cheated on her husband, Perry Greene, several times during their long-standing marriage. Court documents obtained by Bloomberg showed that Perry filed to end their 27-year-long marriage in 2022. The filings found him admitting that their union was "irretrievably broken" and revealing they'd separated beforehand. Their split news only came a year after the Daily Mail posted an article claiming that the controversial congresswoman had been unfaithful to her husband in 2012 with a tantric sex guru named Craig Ivey. Jim Chambers, who employed her at his gym at the time, claimed that Marjorie didn't go to great lengths to hide her affair, recalling how he once saw her "lying draped over Craig's lap drinking a beer" at a party.
Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly had at least two affairs
Shortly after the Daily Mail broke the news of Marjorie Taylor Greene's alleged affair with Craig Ivey, he took to social media to express his disappointment in just how much she had changed. According to the Daily Mail, Ivey wrote that Marjorie was "a kind spirit that wanted to help people through building community and reaching health goals." What's more surprising than the sweet description is his claim that Marjorie never sprinkled politics into their conversations. It's unclear how long the relationship lasted, but the Georgia representative's alleged infidelity didn't end with him because she started seeing gym manager Justin Tway shortly after.
Jim Chambers posited that she may have been more drawn to him than Ivey because the controversial politician believed Tway would be the head of the gym someday, and she strived to enjoy the power that came with it. One of her former coworkers also confirmed that Marjorie's affairs were common knowledge. While Chambers shared a similar sentiment, he also stated that Marjorie's relationship with Perry Greene didn't seem too affected by her alleged infidelity. It's worth noting that a man who claimed he'd had an affair with Marjorie was able to prove his alleged relationship with her to The New Yorker with a text. "She's not the pro-family, pro-Christian, strong-business woman she touts herself to be," the anonymous man asserted.
The controversial congresswoman denied the cheating rumors
According to the Daily Mail, Marjorie Taylor Greene's marriage to Perry Greene went through a rough patch because of her alleged infidelity, but they ultimately stayed together. And, unsurprisingly, the Georgia rep wrote off the affair claims as lies. To get a better understanding of the whole situation, we tapped into the expertise of Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. After stressing that she obviously wasn't familiar with the nuances of Marjorie and Perry's marriage, Trombetti theorized, "I would say they grew apart and led different lives and there was no connection anymore." The expert also reasoned that the couple may have stayed together for the sake of their three kids or to avoid the difficulties of getting divorced.
Additionally, the matchmaker reckons that Marjorie's career could have taken her away from her hubby and increased the distance between them. Likewise, the outspoken polician's celebrity status could have added additional pressure since Perry would have been unable to escape all the media attention from the cheating scandal. When we asked Trombetti if Marjorie's alleged infidelity could affect her relationship with partner Brian Glenn, she responded, "If she is someone who needs attention and validation, he has a cheater on his hands and can expect the same. Otherwise, they stand as good a chance as anyone else." Ultimately, though, Trombetti took a kinder perspective on Marjorie and Perry's divorce, as she professed that the congressman was likely looking for "validation and a connection" through her supposed affairs.