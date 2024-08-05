Everything We Know About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Alleged Affairs Before Her Perry Greene Split

Marjorie Taylor Greene all but invited trouble with one of her stereotypically controversial social media posts in 2024. Marjorie, who has worn several inappropriate outfits in the past in addition to making numerous attention-grabbing statements, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to roll her eyes at Christian women who apparently overly sexualize themselves with their style choices. The outspoken politician reassured her female followers that they could attract the man of their dreams even if they dressed more conservatively and pleaded with them not to "tempt your Christian brothers and cause them to stumble." Marjorie concluded her post: "As conservative Christian women, let us always be an example to girls and young women by displaying actions that our faith believes and not conform to the patterns of this fallen world."

In response, several commentators sneered that she didn't have any moral high ground whatsoever because she had allegedly cheated on her husband, Perry Greene, several times during their long-standing marriage. Court documents obtained by Bloomberg showed that Perry filed to end their 27-year-long marriage in 2022. The filings found him admitting that their union was "irretrievably broken" and revealing they'd separated beforehand. Their split news only came a year after the Daily Mail posted an article claiming that the controversial congresswoman had been unfaithful to her husband in 2012 with a tantric sex guru named Craig Ivey. Jim Chambers, who employed her at his gym at the time, claimed that Marjorie didn't go to great lengths to hide her affair, recalling how he once saw her "lying draped over Craig's lap drinking a beer" at a party.

