Donald Trump Reportedly Tried To Crash Chelsea Clinton's Wedding
A Trump attending a Clinton wedding may seem like an unlikely concept, but, prior to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's notorious 2016 battle for The White House, the now former president was convinced he deserved a place at her daughter, Chelsea Clinton's, July 2010 nuptials to Marc Mezvinsky. In 2016's "Man of the World: The Further Endeavors of Bill Clinton" political expert Joe Conason claimed that Donald heard rumors that the likes of Oprah Winfrey and then President Barack Obama were invited — and he wanted in. According to an excerpt shared by Politico, the controversial politician was so determined to crash the Rhinebeck, New York, ceremony that he got in touch with Bill's former deputy assistant and White House Counsel employee Doug Band, who reportedly refused to give in to Donald's request for the location and told him to ask Chelsea, which he didn't do.
The Daily Beast further elaborated that the businessman only admitted defeat after then calling an unnamed Clinton staffer, who also wouldn't surrender the desired information. But that may have worked out best for everyone in the end since we're guessing the former first daughter is probably glad she didn't have Donald at her big day in the wake of all the subsequent election drama with her mom. Plus, the event wasn't exactly the celebrity shoulder-rubbing mecca the former "Apprentice" host supposedly thought it would be. Despite the rumors, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen appeared to be the only notable stars in attendance (aside from the bride's parents, of course).
Chelsea Clinton has spoken out against Donald Trump and former friend Ivanka Trump
With Donald Trump not making the guest list for Chelsea Clinton's wedding, it's safe to assume that even if he had called her directly, the former president probably still wouldn't have managed to score an invite. Chelsea has made it clear on several occasions that she's not Donald's biggest fan, and the two even got into a social media spat in 2017 after Ivanka Trump dubiously took her dad's place at that year's G20 summit. As the controversial politician wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time, "If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!" The former first daughter responded by poking a little fun at the then president. "Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not," Chelsea wrote.
Ironically, her fellow former first daughter was more likely to have received an invite to Chelsea's wedding, even though she didn't attend either. Chelsea and Ivanka were once close friends, and they seemed to be on good terms at the time. Chelsea confirmed their friendship on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2020, but they hadn't spoken in years. She suggested they fell out over Donald's presidency, quipping, "[Ivanka] went to the dark side."
The Clintons attended Donald Trump's third wedding
Despite all the drama between the Trumps and the Clintons, there was a time when these affluent families were cordial enough to attend each other's weddings. Hillary and Bill Clinton made the guest list when Donald Trump tied the knot with Melania Trump in 2005. A decade later, he opened up about their attendance during a GOP presidential debate: "Hillary Clinton, I said be at my wedding, and she came to my wedding. She had no choice because I gave to a foundation," (via ABC News). Donald appeared to be referring to his donations to both Hillary's Senate campaigns and The Clinton Foundation itself. The bestselling author also spoke about her attendance in 2015, asserting during an appearance in New Hampshire, "I happened to be planning to be in Florida and I thought it would be fun to go to his wedding because it is always entertaining," (via CNN).
Hillary also denied speculation suggesting it meant that she and Donald were once close friends, clarifying, "I didn't know him that well." But we probably shouldn't expect to see the Trumps and Clintons fraternizing at each other's weddings ever again. Though Chelsea Clinton has spoken out in support of Donald and Melania's son, Barron Trump's, right to privacy, if he ever gets married, we can't envision the former first daughter or any other member of her family being on the guest list. And if Chelsea and Marc Mezvinsky's daughter Charlotte ties the knot, it'll more than likely be a Trump-free zone too.