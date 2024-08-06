Donald Trump Reportedly Tried To Crash Chelsea Clinton's Wedding

A Trump attending a Clinton wedding may seem like an unlikely concept, but, prior to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's notorious 2016 battle for The White House, the now former president was convinced he deserved a place at her daughter, Chelsea Clinton's, July 2010 nuptials to Marc Mezvinsky. In 2016's "Man of the World: The Further Endeavors of Bill Clinton" political expert Joe Conason claimed that Donald heard rumors that the likes of Oprah Winfrey and then President Barack Obama were invited — and he wanted in. According to an excerpt shared by Politico, the controversial politician was so determined to crash the Rhinebeck, New York, ceremony that he got in touch with Bill's former deputy assistant and White House Counsel employee Doug Band, who reportedly refused to give in to Donald's request for the location and told him to ask Chelsea, which he didn't do.

The Daily Beast further elaborated that the businessman only admitted defeat after then calling an unnamed Clinton staffer, who also wouldn't surrender the desired information. But that may have worked out best for everyone in the end since we're guessing the former first daughter is probably glad she didn't have Donald at her big day in the wake of all the subsequent election drama with her mom. Plus, the event wasn't exactly the celebrity shoulder-rubbing mecca the former "Apprentice" host supposedly thought it would be. Despite the rumors, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen appeared to be the only notable stars in attendance (aside from the bride's parents, of course).