Chelsea Clinton And Marc Mezvinsky's Relationship Timeline

When Chelsea Clinton was a teenager, she was thrust into fame thanks to her parents. After all, she was put on the world stage when her father became president of the United States. That led to a wild amount of attention for a kid to deal with, including awful jokes from people like Rush Limbaugh, who infamously joked, "Everyone knows the Clintons have a cat. Socks is the White House cat. But did you know there is also a White House dog?" At the time, she was 13.

Decades removed from her time as a child under the media spotlight, Clinton is now the author of numerous books for children. Books like "She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World" teach kids about the very system she grew up in. She's also been an activist for women's rights. In a 2023 speech at the Clinton Global Initiative, she acknowledged backsliding equality, noting, "We have to secure the progress that we've made and keep pushing forward."

Clinton is now many other things, too. She's also a wife and a mother because of her relationship with husband Marc Mezvinsky, which means she now gets parenting advice from her own mother. Though they married in 2010 and first went public as a couple in 2005, they've known each other for most of their lives, owing to their shared political upbringings. This is Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky's relationship timeline.