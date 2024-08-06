Simon Cowell was a little-known British music executive when he joined the judging panel of a 2002 summer replacement TV series to critique amateur singers. That show was "American Idol," which partnered Cowell with pop star Paula Abdul and music producer Randy Jackson. Almost immediately, "Idol" became a pop-culture phenomenon and the biggest thing on television, a status the show upheld for well over a decade. It's fair to say that the lion's share of the show's popularity can be credited to Cowell, the judge dubbed "Mr. Nasty" by the media for his ability to bring contestants to tears with his scathing (although not untrue) comments about their performances.

Cowell has been a ubiquitous figure on television since then, both in the U.S. and in his native U.K., where he's brought his shtick to "The X Factor" and "Britain's Got Talent." While his attempt to bring "The X Factor" to American television ultimately flopped — despite the star power of a judging panel that included pop hitmaker Britney Spears — he's had significantly more luck with "America's Got Talent," which recently celebrated its 19th season. In the process, Cowell has become fabulously wealthy, in addition to internationally famous.

Yet when the layers are peeled back, it becomes apparent that all that success and adulation has been accompanied by a significant degree of heartbreak. To find out more, keep on reading to discover some tragic details about Simon Cowell's life that you never knew.

