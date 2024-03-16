Paula Abdul And Simon Cowell Couldn't Stand Each Other In The Early American Idol Days

Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell were among the original judges of the hit series "American Idol" along with music manager Randy Jackson. The trio remained on the panel, welcoming thousands of aspiring musicians as a team through Season 8, after which Abdul left the show. While the three judges may have disagreed several times on which contestants would be a star, it often appeared — on-camera, at least — that the three were tight-knit. However, behind the scenes, there was a feud brewing between Abdul and Cowell.

It's not completely clear what started their beef, but Abdul has admitted she would often kick her former rival under the table during judging. However, there were rumors that Cowell and Abdul were secretly dating during the show, though both have denied this. During an October 2019 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," when Abdul was asked about any romantic involvement with Cowell, she replied, "No! I mean, ew! No!" While she didn't give an explanation for her apparent disgust at the question, Cowell had a much more salacious theory about their feud, which resulted in the two being forced to arrive at the "Idol" set separately.