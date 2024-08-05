Christina Hall's Latest Online Jab At Josh Paints Dark Picture Of Their Marriage Before Divorce

While in the throes of their messy divorce, HGTV's Christina Hall took to social media to make it clear that she is better off without Josh Hall. On the weekend of August 3 and 4, Christina shared multiple photos on her Instagram Story chronicling a beach trip she took with two friends, Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero. Some of the snaps were shared by People, including a photo of the three women that Christina captioned, "Much needed girls trip. 41 is SO good."

The interior designer swiped at her ex again with a post-trip selfie, and the powerful caption painted a dark picture of what their relationship was like and how low it made her feel. The IG Story, which seemed to be posted around midnight on August 5, was captioned, "South Carolina was good to me. The pure peace I felt there was something I haven't felt in a long time. It reminded me I am capable of feeling this daily when know [sic] one is fing with me and my life."

That isn't the only time Christina used her Instagram Story to share her opinions on Josh with her followers.