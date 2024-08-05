Christina Hall's Latest Online Jab At Josh Paints Dark Picture Of Their Marriage Before Divorce
While in the throes of their messy divorce, HGTV's Christina Hall took to social media to make it clear that she is better off without Josh Hall. On the weekend of August 3 and 4, Christina shared multiple photos on her Instagram Story chronicling a beach trip she took with two friends, Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero. Some of the snaps were shared by People, including a photo of the three women that Christina captioned, "Much needed girls trip. 41 is SO good."
The interior designer swiped at her ex again with a post-trip selfie, and the powerful caption painted a dark picture of what their relationship was like and how low it made her feel. The IG Story, which seemed to be posted around midnight on August 5, was captioned, "South Carolina was good to me. The pure peace I felt there was something I haven't felt in a long time. It reminded me I am capable of feeling this daily when know [sic] one is fing with me and my life."
That isn't the only time Christina used her Instagram Story to share her opinions on Josh with her followers.
Christina criticized Josh and called him 'insecure'
A little over a week prior to her post about how healing her trip was (which you can see above), Christina Hall showed she's not giving in to Josh Hall's divorce demands by sharing an angry Instagram Story. She made a snarky comment predicting what Josh's public statement would be and continued (via People), "I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but 'still i rise' ..." She also said divorces were not instantaneous decisions, adding, "there is always a breaking point. This one is personal ..."
During the divorce battle, Christina also alleged Josh took rent money that two of her rental properties earned ($35,000 total). Per People, she supposedly submitted screenshots to court that showed he asked the rental property manager to send that income to his own account. However, Josh responded to those claims with a selfie and a promise to not speak poorly of anyone or share information on what's going on. He also made it clear that the split was not his choice. In an Instagram post, Josh said, "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for." He likely won't be disparaging Christina anytime soon.