All The Details Surrounding Simone Biles And MyKayla Skinner's Feud

The following article mentions sexual abuse.

American gymnast Simone Biles absolutely sparkled at the Paris Olympics. After earning three gold medals and one silver at the 2024 Games, she became the most decorated Olympic gymnast in Team USA history. The superstar, who dealt with a minor calf injury during the qualifying rounds, withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. Her comeback in 2024 was nothing short of a triumph.

Advertisement

As busy as she was with setting a new Olympic record, Biles still found a little time during the Olympics to deal with some behind-the-scenes drama. Throughout the competition, her feud with former US National Artistic Gymnastics team member MyKayla Skinner reached fever pitch. Once dubbed "the most hated gymnast in the NCAA," Skinner has gotten a lot of attention over the years thanks to her controversial statements, competitive personality, and quick temper. However, one of her biggest messes to date came about after she retired.

Ahead of the 2024 Olympics, Skinner offered her take on the current state of gymnastics. Her remarks didn't go over well with a number of people, including Biles. Here is how Biles and Skinner went from tight-knit teammates to social media foes.

Advertisement