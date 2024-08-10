Vanessa Trump's Rumored Secret Service Romance Might've Continued Outside The White House
When it comes to getting your daily dose of real-life drama, Britain has the royal family and America has the Trumps. Wherever the latter goes, gossip follows, and this is especially true for Vanessa Trump, who years later still can't seem to shake the affair rumors that haunted her immediately following Donald Trump's White House stint. For those not in the know, Vanessa used to be married to Donald Trump Jr., but things quickly went south once his dad became president. As is protocol, Secret Service agents were appointed to Don Jr. and his wife, but rumor has it that Vanessa started favoring a particular agent over her husband, making for a top-tier quality White House scandal.
Vanessa's clandestine activities were first made public in a tell-all book that was published in 2021 — penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Carol Leonnig, no less. Titled "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service," the tome detailed the former Trump's alleged affair with an unnamed Secret Service agent, which reportedly started ahead of her filing for divorce in 2018.
Before news of their split became public, Page Six reported that Don Jr. and Vanessa's marriage had been on the rocks for quite some time, so make of that what you will. According to Leonnig's research, the agent in question got lucky; he wasn't even specifically assigned to Vanessa, which meant that he wasn't her official guardian and therefore technically didn't break any rules.
Vanessa was spotted with the Secret Service agent in 2024
Those who have been wondering what Vanessa Trump's been up to since her divorce from Donald Trump Jr. won't be surprised to hear that she's possibly been continuing her relationship with the mysterious Secret Service agent rumored to have been one of the reasons for their messy divorce. Rumors of Vanessa's alleged White House affair were reignited in February 2024 when photographs of her and a mystery man made their way to the pages of the Daily Mail. The outlet confirmed that the man pictured with Vanessa can be spotted in various photographs also featuring Former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail. Naturally, this led to assumptions that Vanessa's mystery guy is the Secret Service agent journalist Carol Leonnig was referring to in her book.
Since her divorce from Don Jr. was finalized, Vanessa no longer enjoys the benefits of Secret Service protection, but she could have hired her own security detail in the meantime, of which the agent in question might even be a member. But pundits are not entirely convinced, and neither are we. It seems likely that Vanessa could simply have a personal relationship with the agent, the nature of which remains to be seen.
Vanessa is not the only Trump who got too close to a member of her security detail
Vanessa Trump might still be making headlines for her alleged relationship with a Secret Service agent, but there was another Trump family member who was rumored to have an inappropriate relationship with a member of the Secret Service during Donald Trump's White House tenure. In "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service," Carol Leonnig claimed that the former president's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, also got involved with one. The relationship allegedly started after Tiffany broke up with her boyfriend. As Leonnig wrote, "[Agency officials] became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent."
While Secret Service agents are obviously required to stay close to the people they're protecting, Leonnig posited that Tiffany and the agent in question "began spending an unusual amount of time alone." With concerns over their inappropriate relationship making the rounds, the agent in question was reassigned to someone else, and Tiffany has vehemently denied the rumors ever since. "This is nothing more than gossip and is simply not true. Tiffany's experience with the Secret Service was entirely professional," a spokesperson clarified to The Washington Post.