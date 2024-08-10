Vanessa Trump's Rumored Secret Service Romance Might've Continued Outside The White House

When it comes to getting your daily dose of real-life drama, Britain has the royal family and America has the Trumps. Wherever the latter goes, gossip follows, and this is especially true for Vanessa Trump, who years later still can't seem to shake the affair rumors that haunted her immediately following Donald Trump's White House stint. For those not in the know, Vanessa used to be married to Donald Trump Jr., but things quickly went south once his dad became president. As is protocol, Secret Service agents were appointed to Don Jr. and his wife, but rumor has it that Vanessa started favoring a particular agent over her husband, making for a top-tier quality White House scandal.

Vanessa's clandestine activities were first made public in a tell-all book that was published in 2021 — penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Carol Leonnig, no less. Titled "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service," the tome detailed the former Trump's alleged affair with an unnamed Secret Service agent, which reportedly started ahead of her filing for divorce in 2018.

Before news of their split became public, Page Six reported that Don Jr. and Vanessa's marriage had been on the rocks for quite some time, so make of that what you will. According to Leonnig's research, the agent in question got lucky; he wasn't even specifically assigned to Vanessa, which meant that he wasn't her official guardian and therefore technically didn't break any rules.

