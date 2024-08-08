Here's What Ice Spice Looks Like Makeup-Free
Rapper Ice Spice is a trendsetter, with her red hair inspiring a popular summer look in 2023. For the most part, Spice is spotted with glamorous makeup looks, but she sometimes goes for less noticeable makeup, like in this Instagram post from May 2024. One time, she was seen without makeup completely. Daily Loud was one of the accounts on X, formerly Twitter, that shared a snapshot of Spice barefaced in 2023. Although some trolls shared rude comments, others came to Spice's defense.
"Nothing wrong here," one X user said. "That's how an actual woman looks like without filter and makeup." Another replied, "Good for her! She is comfortable in her own skin, and that is something that we need to teach our young people!" Another X user called out the rude men being nasty about Spice's natural appearance. They shared a bunch of shocked emojis after saying, "Men when they realize women don't grow 7 foot long jet black eyelashes and aren't born with pink eyeshadow."
Spice, who is good friends with Taylor Swift, didn't seem to say anything about her makeup-free look, but she has shared some information on her beauty routine.
Ice Spice always washes her face
Ice Spice doesn't seem to be a big fan of wearing eyeliner, which she admitted while doing an "Expensive Taste Test" video with Cosmopolitan. However, in a clip from the video shared to TikTok, she was able to tell which eyeliner was more expensive based on the quality of it. "I don't know how to put on no eyeliner, so I don't even use this, but let me see," Spice said before swatching the first one on her hand. After inspecting it, Spice explained, "This liner is very pigmented, so that makes me feel like it's expensive." She then tested the second one and determined the first one was indeed pricier.
In an "Ask Me Anything" interview with Elle, Spice was asked to give insight into her self-care routine and spoke about one of the most important parts. "I always wash my face before I go to sleep," Spice said. "I feel like that's the number one. Like, no matter how drunk or tired you are, you need to wash your face." Later in that same interview, Spice mentioned how the compliments she receives that mean the most are the ones not regarding physical looks. "I just love compliments about my persona better than my appearance," Spice said.
The "No Clarity" rapper also encouraged people to be themselves, which is something she tries to do.
Authenticity is important to Ice Spice
Ice Spice (whose real name is Isis Gaston) spoke to The Cut about her music career and how she tried to change and fit what other people would want. Spice's music didn't take off, and she realized that wasn't the way to go: "Once I brought it back to the real me and my roots, and I put my Jordans back on, and I just wore my natural hair, and I was just really being authentic to myself, that's when my views started going up again. I was like, 'Let me just be me.'"
Spice's evolution includes beauty and a style she feels good in. She also told The Cut she doesn't like stylists who try to drastically change her look. "They'll try to make you a new person, and I don't f*** with that, you know?"
Karina Milan did Spice's makeup for the 2024 Grammys, and in a Byrdie interview, Milan said she used makeup from the Charlotte Tilbury brand. The makeup artist also said their goal was authenticity: "The inspiration for tonight's look was keeping Ice's glam true to herself: 'Bronx Baddie of the Grammy's.' Soft, clean liner and a fluttery lash!" Milan also said Spice's album "Y2K!" was shaping her makeup look, which further shows how Spice isn't letting others tell her what to do or who to be.