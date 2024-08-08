Here's What Ice Spice Looks Like Makeup-Free

Ice Spice doesn't seem to be a big fan of wearing eyeliner, which she admitted while doing an "Expensive Taste Test" video with Cosmopolitan. However, in a clip from the video shared to TikTok, she was able to tell which eyeliner was more expensive based on the quality of it. "I don't know how to put on no eyeliner, so I don't even use this, but let me see," Spice said before swatching the first one on her hand. After inspecting it, Spice explained, "This liner is very pigmented, so that makes me feel like it's expensive." She then tested the second one and determined the first one was indeed pricier.

In an "Ask Me Anything" interview with Elle, Spice was asked to give insight into her self-care routine and spoke about one of the most important parts. "I always wash my face before I go to sleep," Spice said. "I feel like that's the number one. Like, no matter how drunk or tired you are, you need to wash your face." Later in that same interview, Spice mentioned how the compliments she receives that mean the most are the ones not regarding physical looks. "I just love compliments about my persona better than my appearance," Spice said.

The "No Clarity" rapper also encouraged people to be themselves, which is something she tries to do.