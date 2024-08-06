Renee Zellweger Reportedly Not Sweating Christina Hall's Thirsty Attempts At Ant Anstead's Attention

But those Instagram posts weren't Christina Hall's only social media moves that caught people's attention after the news of her divorce with Josh Hall broke. Christina extended a major olive branch to her ex-husband Ant Anstead by following him on Instagram as well as deleting photos of Josh Hall from her Instagram page. Some could see Christina interacting with her ex as a signal that she's thinking about wanting to start things up again or at least get his attention, particularly with all those sultry shots she's been sharing.

Advertisement

However, that doesn't seem to be what Christina is going for. She explained that what she does want when it comes to Anstead is a more congenial relationship, particularly for their son Hudson. In a recent Backgrid video (via ET), Christina said, "Obviously, Ant and I share Hudson and Hudson is an amazing kid. And so I feel like he deserves to have us get along." Anstead and Christina were married from 2018 and separated in 2020, and they have joint custody of their son.

Christina does seem to be on relatively good terms with her first husband — Tarek El Moussa — and his current wife Heather Rae El Moussa, and it may be that she eventually wants to have a relationship like that with Anstead and perhaps even Zellweger.

Advertisement