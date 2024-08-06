Renee Zellweger Reportedly Not Sweating Christina Hall's Thirsty Attempts At Ant Anstead's Attention
Renée Zellweger seems confident in her relationship with Ant Anstead, even while there have been some reports circulating that the actress is worried about Christina Hall, Anstead's ex-wife, in the wake of Christina's contentious divorce with Josh Hall. However, it doesn't sound like there's anything that Christina has done, or will do, to shake up Zellweger's relationship status. Someone close to the couple told People that any gossip about Zellweger's uncertainty about Anstead because of Christina was "totally laughable."
Here's a look at what Christina's done and how some people might be thinking that Zellweger has something to worry about. She seems to have embraced the trend of revenge dressing. In a post on Instagram five days after Josh filed for divorce, Christina flaunted her long legs in a red dress, and she paired the strapless mini dress with a pair of sky-high black heels. Not long after, she posted a video of her looking particularly glamorous in a black bustier and fully done makeup and hair. Thirst traps? Potentially. But targeting Anstead? Hard to tell.
Christina is hoping to rekindle a friendship with Ant Anstead, not a relationship
But those Instagram posts weren't Christina Hall's only social media moves that caught people's attention after the news of her divorce with Josh Hall broke. Christina extended a major olive branch to her ex-husband Ant Anstead by following him on Instagram as well as deleting photos of Josh Hall from her Instagram page. Some could see Christina interacting with her ex as a signal that she's thinking about wanting to start things up again or at least get his attention, particularly with all those sultry shots she's been sharing.
However, that doesn't seem to be what Christina is going for. She explained that what she does want when it comes to Anstead is a more congenial relationship, particularly for their son Hudson. In a recent Backgrid video (via ET), Christina said, "Obviously, Ant and I share Hudson and Hudson is an amazing kid. And so I feel like he deserves to have us get along." Anstead and Christina were married from 2018 and separated in 2020, and they have joint custody of their son.
Christina does seem to be on relatively good terms with her first husband — Tarek El Moussa — and his current wife Heather Rae El Moussa, and it may be that she eventually wants to have a relationship like that with Anstead and perhaps even Zellweger.