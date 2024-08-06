Who Are Simone Biles' 5 Siblings?
The following article mentions drug addiction.
When the topic of gymnastics comes up, one name inevitably rises to the top: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. After several roller-coaster years that have seen her hit spectacular highs and devastating lows, the athlete made a triumphant comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics at the ripe old age of 27 — still excelling in a sport in which gymnasts have traditionally been considered over the hill by their late teens.
Simone made her Olympic debut at the Rio Games in 2016, sweeping the competition and bringing Team USA four gold medals. There were fears that her promising career had ended when she withdrew from competition during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After that, she spent the next few years rebuilding herself from the ground up, emerging stronger — both mentally and physically — then ever before. When she competed in Paris, she showed the world that she still had a few tricks up her sleeve by taking home three more gold medals. Anyone watching television coverage of the Summer Games has undoubtedly seen Simone's parents, Ronald Biles Sr. and Nellie Biles, cheering her on, accompanied by some of the athlete's five siblings.
One of six children, her family tree boasts a story that is unique, occasionally fraught, but ultimately heartwarming. Read on to learn all about Simone Biles' five siblings.
Simone Biles and her sister were adopted out of foster care
Prior to marrying wife Nellie Biles, Ronald Biles was a single father raising a daughter, Shanon Biles. In 1997, Shanon and boyfriend Kelvin Clemons welcomed daughter Simone Biles, joining older siblings Ashley Biles-Thomas and Tevin Biles-Thomas. A few years later, another daughter, Adria Biles, arrived.
"Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail," Simone recalled while competing on "Dancing With the Stars" (via Today). "At 3 years old, I was placed in foster care." While the sisters were fortunate to not be separated, their memories of foster care are not pleasant ones, with Simone remembering hunger as a constant. During that period, Simone's big-sister instincts kicked in as she took care of Adria. "I just felt like I needed to look out for her because if family doesn't look out for you, who's going to?" she said in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, "Simone vs. Herself."
Eventually, Shanon's father and his wife, Nellie, intervened by adopting their grandchildren when Simone was 6 and Adria was 4. As Shanon told the Daily Mail, her father refused to let her see the girls until she'd gotten sober. "I was still using and he didn't want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn't right," she said, explaining why she didn't see them for six years. "My parents saved me," Biles declared on "Dancing With the Stars."
Her sister Adria Biles also trained in gymnastics
From an early age, gymnastics was a passion for Simone Biles. Her younger sister, Adria Biles, clearly felt her sister's influence, and followed suit when she began to train in gymnastics herself. As Simone pointed out in a video interview for Glamour, Adria competed in gymnastics until she was 17. While Adria competed at a high level, it was also apparent that she would always be stacked up against her sister. "She quit because of the pressure, and everybody compared her to me," she explained. "And she used to win a lot of the competitions, too, and people used to think that wasn't fair, and she was just tired of people talking about it whenever she went to competitions, like, 'Oh, her sister always wins, she always wins, that's not fair,' so she quit."
Speaking with ESPN in 2016, Adria recalled her older sister as "fearless" when they were kids, jumping off the second-floor railing to the couch below. "We were both gymnasts, so we were always trying things around the house," Adria recalled. "Nothing scared her."
When Adria said farewell to gymnastics in 2016, she shared the experience via Instagram, posting photos of her trainers and fellow gymnasts. In an emotional caption, she admitted she'd never envisioned giving up something that she loved so much. "Saying goodbye definitely wasn't easy and leaving this sport wasn't any easier," she wrote. "I still love gymnastics and always will but I want to try new things!"
Adria Biles is constantly mistaken for her sister
One thing that's impossible to ignore when seeing world-class gymnast Simone Biles and younger sister Adria Biles together is that they're practically twins; while there may be a two-year difference in their ages, they look remarkably similar.
That came into play when Adria accompanied her sister to Rio de Janeiro when she competed in the 2016 summer Olympics. "It's been funny to watch her go from normal Simone to famous Simone," Adria told ESPN. "Even in Brazil, people came up to me every day thinking I was her. They'd ask for autographs and take pictures." Because many of the fans who approached her didn't speak English, and Adria didn't speak Portuguese, she was often unable to explain that she wasn't who they thought she was. "They'd just say, 'Simone! Simone!' and finally I decided it was easier to just let them take a picture," she said.
Of course, she's the first to admit that she is indeed a dead ringer for her older sister — to a point. "We do look alike, I'll give them that," Adria added, but noted that there are some significant differences when closer attention is paid. "But I'm about five-foot-two. Simone is four-foot-eight," she said. "I'm a good head taller than her. When we are side by side, people can definitely tell us apart."
Adria Biles appeared on a TV reality show
Adria Biles made her reality TV debut in 2023 when she joined "Claim to Fame," hosted by Jonas Brothers member Kevin Jonas and his younger sibling, "Bonus Jonas" Frankie Jonas. The show's premise isn't unlike that of "Big Brother," placing several strangers to live together in a house that's been outfitted with hidden cameras. The twist, however, is that contestants are the non-famous relatives of celebrities, with each concealing their identity from the others; the player who can keep their identity hidden until the end of the show wins $100,000. Appearing in the show's 2nd season, Adria was part of a cast that featured the offspring of several celebs (including Donny Osmond, Eddie Murphy, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star JB Smoove), the grandson of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, and the nieces of Oscar-winner Tom Hanks and country music legend Dolly Parton.
It didn't take her housemates long to figure out her identity, given her striking resemblance to sister Simone Biles, yet she managed to hang on through most of the 10-episode season until being eliminated in the seventh episode. "I played the game and I wasn't mad about leaving because I did pretty good and stayed longer than most expected," Adria told USA Today. Asked if her sister had offered her any advice that would have helped her on the show, she quipped, "I don't think there was any to give. I have her whole face!"
Older brother Ron Biles Jr. may have sparked Simone Biles' interest in gymnastics when she was a toddler
Simone Biles' big brother Ronald Biles Jr. is another important figure in her life. He's the eldest biological son of Nellie and Ronald Biles, and there's a case to be made that he's at least partly responsible for his little sister's success in the world of gymnastics.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he recalled her hyperkinetic energy as a toddler, and how he'd help her burn it off in a way that eventually led her to the Olympics. "She'd want me to catch her when she bounced off things," he said. "She was two or three, and she used to use my arm for pull-ups. She'd be smiling and laughing. If I stopped, she'd make me straighten it and hold it for her again. I said, 'Simone, that's not normal.'"
All that "training" with her big brother came to pay off when she began taking gymnastics lessons when she was still very young. In fact, Simone's coach, Aimee Boorman, told SI about the first time she'd ever seen the future Olympian in action, when she was just 6 years old, and how impressive she was even then. "She had better balance on her hands than the other girls did on their feet," Boorman marveled. "She'd have a conversation and hold a handstand at the same time."
Ron Biles Jr. is a family man through and through
In 2020, Ronald Biles Jr. tied the knot, marrying wife Samantha Biles. In November 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ronni Louise Biles. "I'm so grateful and blessed to FINALLY be a Father!! I'm so overwhelmed with emotions," he wrote in an Instagram post announcing her birth, in which the infant made her social media debut. As Essentially Sports pointed out, Ronni's arrival was not without some hurdles; not only was she conceived via IVF, she also arrived a full month ahead of schedule.
Since then, his Instagram feed has continued to feature photos of his wife and child, in addition to some of his other family members. In August 2024, he shared a post of himself, Samantha, and Ronni to announce that they were on their way to the City of Lights in order to cheer on little sister Simone Biles as she competed in her third Olympics. "We're OFFICIALLY on our way Paris!!!!" he wrote in the caption accompanying a family photo that he posted on Instagram. "I'm still in shock and can't believe we're all going."
Ron Biles Jr. underwent major surgery in 2023
The happiness that Ron Biles Jr. experienced from becoming a first-time dad was understandably tempered with concerns about his health when he underwent a serious surgical procedure in 2023.
As Simone Biles' brother revealed in a lengthy Instagram post, he'd undergone a double hip replacement just a few years earlier. That was necessitated by avascular necrosis, a condition that leads to femur bone tissue death. As he explained, doctors would be performing a procedure known as core decompress that was intended to delay another hip replacement for as long as possible.
As he wrote, even in the best-case scenario, he wouldn't be walking for close to two months while he recovered. "I will not be able to walk on my leg for 6-8 weeks, on crutches, and using a wheelchair as well," he wrote. Thankfully, he went on to make a full recovery; while a post-surgery Instagram post featured him in a wheelchair, subsequent posts indicated that he was back on his feet.
Simone Biles' brother Adam Biles ran the family gym
Adam Biles, pictured on the right, is the second biological child of Ron Biles Sr. and Nellie Biles. Understandably, he's long been proud of his little sister. Before Simone competed at the Rio Olympics, Adam told the Chicago Tribune that even as her star continues to rise, she stays true to who she is. "So when you see Simone out there competing on the floor, and she's happy and smiling and making little colorful comments and remarks, that's genuinely her," he said.
Adam has preferred to stay out of the spotlight, but makes occasional appearances in his siblings' social media posts. Not much is known about him, other than what he's put out about himself on LinkedIn. According to his profile, he's worked in automotive repair, and been an agent for insurance company Aflac in Houston. More recently, he's been employed by payroll and HR company ADP since 2022, having apparently relocated to Arizona.
From 2015 until 2021, he served as the general manager of World Champions Centre, the Houston-based gymnastics facility owned by his parents. The couple opened their gym in 2015 as a place for daughter Simone Biles to train, but over the years it's been used by numerous other talented gymnasts. "They're not going to all be Simones," Nellie told the Houston Chronicle. "No, they're not all going to go to the Olympics. But give everybody an opportunity to see where the chips fall. And right now, I think we're doing a great job."
Her brother Tevin Biles-Thomas was acquitted of murder charges
Simone Biles has two more siblings who are children of her biological mother, Shanon Biles. The younger of those two siblings is Tevin Biles-Thomas. On New Years Eve of 2018, Tevin — then serving in the U.S. Army — was attending a party in Ohio when a fight broke out. Gunfire erupted, with three men shot to death and two others injured. The Washington Post reported that Tevin was subsequently arrested at the Georgia military base where he was stationed. He was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury.
According to eyewitnesses who testified at his trial, they hadn't seen the face of the shooter. As reported by Cleveland.com, there was a key witness who thought Tevin might have been the person who fired the gun, but she couldn't be totally sure. The witness confirmed that she'd been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the shooting, further weakening her testimony. In addition, no DNA evidence could be found connecting Tevin to the crime, while witnesses scheduled to testify against him didn't show up in court. The judge in the case ultimately dismissed all the charges due to lack of evidence, and Tevin was acquitted.
Simone Biles and Ashley Biles-Thomas were separated when they were young
Simone Biles' other sibling via her biological mother is Ashley Biles-Thomas. The eldest child of Shanon Biles, Ashley is seven years older than the gymnast. The sisters have been separated since Simone was 6; when their biological mother was no longer able to care for them due to her issues with substance misuse, Simone and Adria were adopted by Ron Biles Sr. and Nellie Biles, while Ashley and younger brother Tevin Biles-Thomas were adopted by Ron Sr.'s sister and went to live with her in Ohio.
When they were children, Ashley took a maternal role toward Simone and her younger sister. "As the oldest, Ashley helped out with Adria and me, getting us dressed, playing with us, and settling us down to sleep at night," wrote Simone in her memoir, "Courage to Soar."
The siblings no longer appear to be that close, and Ashley hasn't appeared in any of Simone's social media posts in recent years. Ashley, however, has supported her little sis in her quest for Olympic glory. "Ma sister is fire," she wrote in a 2021 Facebook post, "she is the real G.O.A.T."
Ashley Biles-Thomas was arrested for drug trafficking
Simone Biles' older sister, Ashley Biles-Thomas, has had several brushes with the law over the years. Back in 2014, she and her boyfriend were involved in a routine traffic stop. As Radar Online reported, the police officer who'd pulled them over found their behavior to be suspicious, and a search uncovered 90 oxycodone pills and 60 oxymorphone pills. She was indicted, charged with possession and trafficking of drugs. She pled guilty, and received a 90-day jail sentence and four years of probation; she was released after serving just a few days.
Meanwhile, Heavy obtained court documents indicating that Ashley had some other arrests. In 2019, she was convicted of assault. She was fined $1,000, placed on probation for two years, but avoided jail time when her sentence was suspended. That same year, she was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, but that charge was eventually dismissed.
In 2021, just a few weeks before the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics, Ashley was arrested again. While the circumstances involving that arrest aren't known, a lot can be ascertained from the charges she faced: DUI, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to yield at a stop sign, and assault. In addition, because she was still on probation for that previous assault charge, she was also charged with violating her probation.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).