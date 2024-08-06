Who Are Simone Biles' 5 Siblings?

The following article mentions drug addiction.

When the topic of gymnastics comes up, one name inevitably rises to the top: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. After several roller-coaster years that have seen her hit spectacular highs and devastating lows, the athlete made a triumphant comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics at the ripe old age of 27 — still excelling in a sport in which gymnasts have traditionally been considered over the hill by their late teens.

Simone made her Olympic debut at the Rio Games in 2016, sweeping the competition and bringing Team USA four gold medals. There were fears that her promising career had ended when she withdrew from competition during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After that, she spent the next few years rebuilding herself from the ground up, emerging stronger — both mentally and physically — then ever before. When she competed in Paris, she showed the world that she still had a few tricks up her sleeve by taking home three more gold medals. Anyone watching television coverage of the Summer Games has undoubtedly seen Simone's parents, Ronald Biles Sr. and Nellie Biles, cheering her on, accompanied by some of the athlete's five siblings.

One of six children, her family tree boasts a story that is unique, occasionally fraught, but ultimately heartwarming. Read on to learn all about Simone Biles' five siblings.