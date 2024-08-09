We Got Rid Of Jason Momoa's Signature Long Locks & He Looks So Different
Actor Jason Momoa's hair could make anyone jealous. The Hawaiian star is known for his long, flowing locks that he often wears down, both on and off screen. Many people absolutely treasure his hair, including his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet. In 2019, when the pair was still together, Momoa told Esquire that: "I do not like haircuts, and my wife doesn't like them. She said she'd divorce me if I cut my hair." However, his hair isn't just a beloved fashion statement; it makes him look right at home in some of his most well-known roles, from Khal Drogo's ponytail in "Game of Thrones" to Baba Voss' untamed updo in "See."
Still, even the most stellar signature looks can sometimes benefit from an update. It's hard to imagine Momoa without his long hair, but we asked our Static Media photo editors to do just that. They transformed Momoa's curly mane into a short, tousled style through the magic of Photoshop. The result is a surprisingly chic look that could be a great alternative if Momoa ever wants to change up his style.
Jason Momoa's look is a little more polished with short hair
Thanks to our photo editor's Photoshop skills, we can see that Jason Momoa's transformation would be quite startling if he chose a shorter hair style. Whereas his long hair adds ruggedness to his look, the shorter hair makes Momoa's overall aesthetic a little more polished and versatile. We could easily see him rocking sweats, a suit, and everything in between with this haircut.
The structure of the hair style our photo editor chose also complements his facial structure and balances out the rustic look of his beard. With a shorter style, the actor's equally epic facial hair can take center stage.
Although this could be a great look for Momoa to explore in the future, we do have to admit that it wouldn't necessarily translate well for some of his past roles. For instance, Aquaman wouldn't like quite as epic with this short haircut. Momoa's hair style and beard in that role were so beloved that GQ even wrote an article about how fans can achieve the look for themselves. Their advice? "Start growing it out now."
Jason Momoa once rocked short hair to support the environment
Celebrities sometimes use their platform to inspire positive change in the world, which is what Jason Momoa aimed to do in 2022. To raise awareness about the overuse of disposable plastic products, Momoa posted an Instagram video that may have been shocking to fans of his signature long locks. In the video, the actor gets an even more dramatic haircut than our photo editors gave him, buzzing off the sides and holding up two long braids to show that what fans were seeing was real.
The drastic change definitely generated a lot of buzz (pun intended), racking up over 900,000 likes and plenty of positive comments. Momoa also included a call-to-action in the post's caption: "Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas." Based on this video, it's clear Momoa is brave enough to make big changes to his hair, especially for a good cause. Maybe our Photoshop experiment could become a reality someday after all.