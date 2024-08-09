We Got Rid Of Jason Momoa's Signature Long Locks & He Looks So Different

Actor Jason Momoa's hair could make anyone jealous. The Hawaiian star is known for his long, flowing locks that he often wears down, both on and off screen. Many people absolutely treasure his hair, including his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet. In 2019, when the pair was still together, Momoa told Esquire that: "I do not like haircuts, and my wife doesn't like them. She said she'd divorce me if I cut my hair." However, his hair isn't just a beloved fashion statement; it makes him look right at home in some of his most well-known roles, from Khal Drogo's ponytail in "Game of Thrones" to Baba Voss' untamed updo in "See."

Still, even the most stellar signature looks can sometimes benefit from an update. It's hard to imagine Momoa without his long hair, but we asked our Static Media photo editors to do just that. They transformed Momoa's curly mane into a short, tousled style through the magic of Photoshop. The result is a surprisingly chic look that could be a great alternative if Momoa ever wants to change up his style.