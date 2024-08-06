The Stunning Transformation Of Olympic Swimmer Torri Huske

You've heard the name Michael Phelps and know all about the stunning transformation of U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, but are you familiar with the new American swimming superstar Torri Huske? Young, bright-eyed, and the winner of several medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, this hotshot seemingly came out of nowhere to win the nation's hearts and respect.

Only 18 when she first qualified for the Olympics, Huske is something of a prodigy. Most successful in the women's 100-meter butterfly event, this wunderkind has been splashing, stroking, and kicking for over half of her life. While she was still in high school, the elite athlete was named The Washington Post's All-Met Swimmer of the Year. This helped build her confidence and get her career off the ground, with Huske telling Washington City Paper that she realized she was "pretty good" in the pool at some point between the ages of 14 and 15.

Her hard work paid off in Paris too, as Huske took home six medals at the 2024 Olympic Games. Just like Phelps, Ledecky, and all the other swimming greats before her, it's only a matter of time before this up-and-comer is starring in her own Nike commercials or smiling wide at us from a bright orange Wheaties cereal box in the grocery store.

