The Stunning Transformation Of Olympic Swimmer Torri Huske
You've heard the name Michael Phelps and know all about the stunning transformation of U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, but are you familiar with the new American swimming superstar Torri Huske? Young, bright-eyed, and the winner of several medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, this hotshot seemingly came out of nowhere to win the nation's hearts and respect.
Only 18 when she first qualified for the Olympics, Huske is something of a prodigy. Most successful in the women's 100-meter butterfly event, this wunderkind has been splashing, stroking, and kicking for over half of her life. While she was still in high school, the elite athlete was named The Washington Post's All-Met Swimmer of the Year. This helped build her confidence and get her career off the ground, with Huske telling Washington City Paper that she realized she was "pretty good" in the pool at some point between the ages of 14 and 15.
Her hard work paid off in Paris too, as Huske took home six medals at the 2024 Olympic Games. Just like Phelps, Ledecky, and all the other swimming greats before her, it's only a matter of time before this up-and-comer is starring in her own Nike commercials or smiling wide at us from a bright orange Wheaties cereal box in the grocery store.
Torri Huske was born in Virginia
You may know her as Torri Huske, but it turns out that this swim star goes by multiple names. She was born Victoria Huske in Arlington, Virginia on December 7, 2002, and with her mother originally hailing from Guangzhou, China, she was also given the Chinese name Jian Ai. Huske's mother, Ying, was an architect in Guangzhou before leaving it all behind in 1991 for a new life in America.
It was there where she met a man named Jim Huske, who would become her husband in 2000 and eventually the father to her little girl. Speaking to NBC about her journey to the United States, Ying Huske said, "The [Chinese] government paid for our tuition, and they basically owned us ... I came [to the U.S.] for a better life, better opportunities and a better life for my future family."
Her trials paid off, as it wouldn't be long until her daughter Torri was competing in her own trials — the Olympic swimming trials. It seems Huske's skill in the water has become something of an urban legend in her family, too. The Olympian's father, Jim Huske, tells NBC that he believes it was simply written in the stars for his daughter to become a champion swimmer. Her mother, Ying, was a swimmer back in China, though not competitively, and Jim is adamant that he remembers his wife being in the pool the day before Torri came into the world.
Torri Huske's old coach described her as one of the most committed swimmers
Growing up, Torri Huske tried a little bit of everything. According to her parents, Ying and Jim Huske, they were eager for their daughter to succeed and find a passion in life, so they enrolled Torri into everything from taekwondo to ice skating, to tap dancing, to art lessons, and ballet. Swimming lessons were just one more appointment on the busy 6-year-old's calendar.
At the beginning of her journey, Huske remembers not exactly being what you might call a "water baby." She was the smallest girl in her grade, making it unlikely that she would win any races any time soon, and there was a temperature problem. Huske told NBC, "Part of the reason I didn't like it [swimming] was just because I was always cold. I used to wear a wetsuit to practice because I was always shivering."
But she persevered and with the help of her mother, who often swam right alongside her during practice sessions, Huske was soon kicking off at the speed of light. Her talent became so evident that her coach, Evan Stiles, still remembers her dedication to this day. He told Washington City Paper in 2021, "There are a lot of kids in the swimming world that don't do everything ... She's not like that ... So her work ethic has always been really good. She has a very intense internal motivation, probably more than anyone that I've ever seen."
Stanford University is where Torri Huske got her education
While many elite athletes' lives revolve around sport, Torri Huske has taken a different path. While she was at the top of her game in her final year of high school, topping the finals of the women's 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Huske made a public declaration that her next step would be prioritizing her education. In a post on Instagram, Huske shared a snap of herself in an iconic crimson Stanford shirt, writing, "I'm humbled yet proud to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University!"
She even gave a shout out to her swim coach, Evan Stiles, writing, "I'd especially like to thank Evan and all my coaches for helping me get to this point." While Huske made it clear that this wasn't the end of her swimming career, the commitment to a university like Stanford, which is known as one of the most academically-rigorous in the West Coast, proves that she is an athlete who sees herself at multi-dimensional. Huske may just be acing tests at the same time as she is breaking records.
An often untold truth of Katie Ledecky's life is that this Olympic gold medallist also studied at Stanford, with Huske even telling Washington City Paper that it was an encounter with Ledecky on Stanford's campus that convinced her to enroll.
Torri Huske was the first collegiate swimmer to sign a sponsorship deal
In addition to her hard-won swimming talents, Torri Huske also has great business instincts. Before the student had even officially begun classes — or swimming lessons — at Stanford University, she had already agreed to a sponsorship deal with the popular swimwear company TYR. This same deal with a professional non-university affiliated athlete wouldn't have made as huge a wave, making Huske's signing with TYR the first collegiate swimmer to have a corporate sponsor while still maintaining her NCAA eligibility.
This development came on the heels of a culture-shaking announcement in 2021 that the NCAA Board of Directors agreed to allow collegiate athletes to start earning money based on their name and image while still being eligible to compete in their sport. The stunning transformation of gymnast Olivia Dunne is just one example of how large an impact these rules can have on college athletes' lives.
Dunne, who originally made her name on the balance beam, has branched out from her career as a Louisiana State University gymnast to become a wildly popular social media influencer. Whether or not social media stardom is on the horizon for Huske remains to be seen, but this deal with TYR is the first step in a hopefully long-lasting career as not just a sportswoman but also a sports personality. In fact, during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Huske was seen donning a TYR swimsuit with an eye-catching lightning bolt design.
Torri Huske is a record breaker
Before she added any Olympic medals to her trophy case, Torri Huske was still a legend in the international swimming community. Not only had the wunderkind set a national record, but she had also set two world records while competing at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in December 2022. Thanks to the brilliant weather of Melbourne, Australia, where the competition was located, Huske got to shine in a sun-drenched 25-meter outdoor pool.
It was there where Huske set a new world record during the 4x50m mixed medley event, coming in at 1:35.15. Next, Huske did the unthinkable and set a second new world record during the 4x100m medley event with a time of 3:44.35. While many of us might be struggling to learn how to set and achieve realistic fitness goals as an adult, this aquatic superstar was surpassing even her most fantastical goals when she was only 20 years old.
And that's not all — Huske has now added one more world records to her collection after setting a new world record during the 2024 Paris Olympics. While her previous world records were achieved solo, Huske was joined by her compatriots on Team USA for this achievement. During the women's 4x100m medley relay race, Team USA edged out both the Australian and Chinese swimming teams to not only place first and win a gold medal, but to also set a new world record of 3:46.63, demolishing the last record of 3:50.40.
Torri Huske made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Countless athletes dream about the day they make their Olympic debut, but for swimmer Torri Huske, that day probably came sooner than expected. This princess of the pool was still a teenager when she touched down in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games, ready to introduce herself to the international sports community and make a name for herself on Team USA.
Unfortunately, though Huske turned in an amazing performance in Tokyo, she wasn't quite ready for the medal podium just yet. When competing in the women's 100m butterfly event, she very nearly won the bronze medal. However, thanks to the eagle-eyed monitors and state of the art technology used by the Olympic judges, they were able to determine that Huske actually reached the finish line 0.01 seconds after her competitor, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon.
She later clutched a silver medal in the 4x100m medley relay final alongside her teammates Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, and Abbey Weitzeil who made up Team USA. Although a second place time of 3:51.73 is nothing to sniff at, Huske was disappointed that she went home without an individual medal. Looking back on her performance at her debut games, Huske revealed her true feeling to NPR, saying, "I'm not going to lie, that was devastating." She kept her eye on the prize, though, eventually seeing the silver lining. Huske went on to say, "But I think that really fueled me, and it did make me better."
Torri Huske is a proud cat mom
If you've been paying attention to the 2024 presidential election, you'll know that Donald Trump's VP already crossed a major line with Swifties. J. D. Vance, the Ohio senator who Trump has tapped to join him in the presidential race caused a media uproar when an old interview resurfaced showing him deriding the female leaders of the nation. Vance complained that America is being run "by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made."
It's no surprise that legions of Taylor Swift fans were quick to criticize Vance's comments and defend women's ability to make their own choices about their lives — whether that be buying a new baby crib or a new cat tower for their fur babies. Swift herself has no children and is the proud mother of three cats, Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin. However, Trump and Vance may soon have a new fan army to contend with, as breakout star of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Torri Huske, also makes no bones about the fact that she, too, is a proud cat mom.
In a post on her Instagram, Huske posted a carousel of images showing her smiling and lovingly holding her two cats. While one sits calmly in its owners arms, the other can be seen squirming to get free. Huske, in a cheeky caption, wrote, "Can you tell who likes being held and who doesn't?"
Torri Huske's career has taken her around the world
If Olympian Torri Huske's Instagram page is anything to go by, it looks like this athlete's sport has taken her all around the world. While Huske was born in Virginia, she has since relocated to the West Coast to attend Stanford University. And while that may account for the ocean views and snaps of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge that pop up as you scroll her social media account, it's swimming that has carried her further afield.
In the summer of 2024 alone, it seems that Huske travelled to California, Croatia, and Paris. On July 11, 2024, the college student posted photos of herself and fellow Team USA swimmer Katharine Berkoff touching down in Croatia. What followed was a glorious set of photos that showed Huske and her teammates taking in the cool, blue waters of Rijeka, where Team USA Swim was training at the Kantrida Swimming Pool Complex. Only seven days later, Huske was suited up in her cap and goggles at Paris La Défense Arena where the Olympic swimming events were taking place.
Representation matters to Torri Huske
Just as Olympic athletes like Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles have inspired Black children across the country, Olympic swimmer Torri Huske stands to be the next big role model for children of Asian-American descent. With a white American father and a mother who emigrated to America from Guangzhou, China in the '90s, Huske is one of the only biracial athletes on the Team USA swimming team.
The importance of this is not lost on Huske. In an interview with The New York Times in 2023, the swimmer said, "Representation is really important in the sport," referencing the fact that there aren't many Asian-American or biracial athletes to be seen in the swimming pools. Huske seems to anticipate a future in which she is not just an athlete, but also a poster girl for others who look like her. "A little Asian American girl might see someone like me and then be like, 'Oh, I can do this too.' We all relate to people who we see ourselves in," Huske said.
Following her breakout performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the likelihood of seeing Huske smiling out at us from future billboards or athleisure commercials has become even greater. In fact, Huske launched her most high-profile collaboration to date before she even left the Olympic village in Paris, posting an Instagram reel sponsored by the shapewear company SKIMS that showed Huske rocking adorable Olympics-themed shirts and tanks made by the company.
Torri Huske made Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets for the Olympics
When you're scrolling Torri Huske's Instagram account, no one could blame you if you automatically start hearing the lyrics to Taylor Swift's song "August" trilling in your ear. In fact, the Olympic swimmer quoted the song directly in one of her Instagram captions, writing, "Salt air..." Commenters finished the lyric, writing "and the rust on your door..." With an overall breezy, nature-laden aesthetic to her social media, it's no surprise to discover that Huske is, in fact, a "Folklore" girlie.
In a New York Times profile, Huske admitted as such, saying outright, "I'm a Swiftie," after swimming to some of the singer's biggest hits like "Shake It Off" and "Bad Blood" during training. While Swift may not be known for her get-up-and-go tunes, Huske made no bones about the fact that she channels the blonde's upbeat tunes and girl power anthems to get her body moving as swiftly as possible.
She's not alone, either. Huske found a kindred spirit in her roommate at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village, Erin Gemmell. On July 30, 2024, the two swimmers for Team USA co-starred in a TikTok posted to Gemmell's account that showed the two making friendship bracelets to wear to one of Swift's concerts — a trend started by Swift's fans during her blockbuster "Eras" tour. The reason? "Because," as Gemmell wrote in her caption, "there's always time for Taylor."
Torri Huske won her first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
While Torri Huske was already a star in the swimming world before the 2024 Paris Olympics, it's clear that this athlete will now be a star both inside and outside of the pool going forward. If you haven't heard her name before, get ready to be reading the name "Torri Huske" on more and more headlines, as this Stanford University swimmer has officially finished out her second Olympic Games with six medals.
In an astonishing finish, Huske clutched three gold and three silver medals. She started out strong, coming in first in the women's 100m butterfly race, beating out her Team USA teammate Gretchen Walsh for the top spot. While Walsh had a finish time of 55.63 seconds, Huske's time of 55.59 seconds couldn't be beat. Following a disappointing medal-less finish in the same event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this crowning moment was the peak of Huske's career so far.
Huske recalled the moment when she realized she had just won her very first Olympic gold medal. "Seeing that was just very surreal," she said, referencing her first glimpse of the scoreboard (via USA Today). "It's just very overwhelming when you've been dreaming of this moment for so long and then it finally becomes a reality. It's like I didn't even know how to process it." Luckily, Huske would get used to that winning feeling, climbing atop the first place podium twice more in Paris.