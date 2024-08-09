This Donald Trump Tweet About Kate Middleton Reportedly Crossed The Line With Prince William
Donald Trump reportedly landed in William, Prince of Wales' bad books after making a distasteful remark about his wife Catherine, Princess Of Wales. While the royal couple was soaking up the sun on a 2012 holiday in France, some paps covertly snapped photos of a topless Kate Middleton. Unfortunately, a few magazines took it a step further and published them. Needless to say, the couple was gravely affected by the gross breach of their privacy. As The Guardian reported at the time, in a statement to a French court, Prince William wrote that the incident was "particularly shocking because it reminded us of the harassment that led to the death of my mother, Diana, Princess of Wales."
Ultimately, Closer magazine, which was the first outlet to publish the photos, was ordered to pay the royal family €100,000 in damages, and its editor and CEO had to shell out an additional €45,000 in fines. Amid the controversy, Trump didn't show any compassion for Kate whatsoever. Instead, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write: "Kate Middleton is great — but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude — only herself to blame."
Of course, the former president didn't stop there, penning another apathetic post: "Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!" Like most people, the royals didn't appreciate his take. In British journalist Robert Jobson's book, "Catherine, the Princess of Wales," he noted that William was "reportedly furious" after learning of the controversial politician's posts, per OK! magazine.
The royals reportedly had strong reactions to Donald Trump's tweet
In best-selling author, and royal expert, Christopher Andersen's biography, "The King: The Life of Charles III," he recalled that a royal butler once confirmed that Donald Trump's controversial tweet about Kate Middleton brought "torrents of profanity" from King Charles III, Prince Harry, and William, Prince of Wales, per Newsweek. However, the trio seemingly didn't think that their words were enough to express their distaste for the former president's offensive remarks. Anderson claimed that the three royals joined forces and pulled a few strings to try and stop his scheduled visit to the UK in 2017.
Furthermore, Charles tried to learn more about the controversial politician through American elites and even inquired about the likelihood of him getting impeached. According to Anderson, the king once openly criticized the former president to a US official, reportedly asserting, "'Trump seems to be detached from reality, doesn't he?'" and "What a ghastly, awful man.'" Ultimately, the former "Apprentice" host postponed his visit until 2018, but he apparently made the decision to protect himself from the public outcry caused by his controversial statements about the 2017 London terrorist attacks.
However, when the then-president finally set foot in the country in July, William and Charles stood their ground in their supposed dislike for Trump and totally snubbed him. In fact, it seemed like the only member of The Firm who tended to the controversial politician throughout his visit was the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Donald Trump was reportedly bored after meeting with King Charles III
After Donald Trump's visit to Britain in 2018, an insider disclosed to The Sunday Times that King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales consciously decided to avoid any public meetings with the then-president. The source pointed out that it was extremely rare to see Queen Elizabeth II attending to a guest alone, and she should ideally have had at least one more high-ranking member of The Firm by her side. Moreover, an official revealed that even Her Majesty's planners ensured that she wouldn't have to spend a whole lot of time with Trump. "The queen will do her duty, but among the wider family, they were not as enthusiastic as they were when Obama came over," they detailed.
However, a spokesperson for the palace later clarified to People that several royals had stayed in line with protocol for Trump's visit since it was customary for the reigning monarch to receive a guest like him. They further noted that the controversial politician was well aware of which members of the family he would meet during his visit and never expected either William or Charles to show up.
Ultimately, the king ended up meeting with Trump in 2019 to discuss climate change. However, in ex-aide Stephanie Grisham's memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," she posited that the private meeting left Trump rolling his eyes and "bored" out of his mind, per Yahoo! But despite all their seeming differences, Charles still extended an olive branch to Trump after his 2024 rally assassination attempt.