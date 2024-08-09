This Donald Trump Tweet About Kate Middleton Reportedly Crossed The Line With Prince William

Donald Trump reportedly landed in William, Prince of Wales' bad books after making a distasteful remark about his wife Catherine, Princess Of Wales. While the royal couple was soaking up the sun on a 2012 holiday in France, some paps covertly snapped photos of a topless Kate Middleton. Unfortunately, a few magazines took it a step further and published them. Needless to say, the couple was gravely affected by the gross breach of their privacy. As The Guardian reported at the time, in a statement to a French court, Prince William wrote that the incident was "particularly shocking because it reminded us of the harassment that led to the death of my mother, Diana, Princess of Wales."

Ultimately, Closer magazine, which was the first outlet to publish the photos, was ordered to pay the royal family €100,000 in damages, and its editor and CEO had to shell out an additional €45,000 in fines. Amid the controversy, Trump didn't show any compassion for Kate whatsoever. Instead, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write: "Kate Middleton is great — but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude — only herself to blame."

Of course, the former president didn't stop there, penning another apathetic post: "Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!" Like most people, the royals didn't appreciate his take. In British journalist Robert Jobson's book, "Catherine, the Princess of Wales," he noted that William was "reportedly furious" after learning of the controversial politician's posts, per OK! magazine.

