King Charles Extends Olive Branch To Donald Trump After Rally Assassination Attempt

King Charles III did his bit to keep the special relationship between the U.K. and U.S. alive after the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. But Charles wasn't one of the prominent figures who used X (formerly known as Twitter) or Instagram to make a public statement. Instead, Buckingham Palace announced that the king sent a private letter to the 2024 Republican presumptive presidential nominee via the Washington, D.C., British embassy.

Advertisement

According to GB News' royal correspondent Cameron Walker, Charles wrote the message with approval from the British government. "Everything would have gone through [The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] and it would have very much been toeing the government line," he said, noting Charles' letter would have been deliberately worded. Walker also wondered aloud whether Trump would later disclose what the letter said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke publicly about the incident — where one rally attendee, Corey Comperatore, tragically died and Trump's ear was injured – in a post on the morning of July 14, local time. "I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes," he wrote. "Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack." Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles' message to Trump was similar to the Prime Minister's, and The Guardian reported Starmer also called Trump the day after the shooting.

Advertisement