What Will Happen To Lady Louise When Prince William Becomes King?

It's worth noting that Lady Louise Windsor's parents, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, used to have non-royal careers. Sophie worked for a PR firm and Edward founded two production companies, one for theater and another for television (though neither was particularly successful). Being tricked by an undercover reporter was a scandal that nearly brought down Sophie, but she and Edward bounced back to become working royals on a full-time basis.

However, Louise's parents did not raise her and her brother James, Earl of Wessex with the idea that they would become working royals someday. In a 2020 interview with The Sunday Times, Sophie explained how similar her children's lives were to other kids' lives, acknowledging: "I guess not everyone's grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother." Sophie added that her children expect to hold down jobs as adults and grew up not using their HRH titles. "They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely," she said.

It's possible Louise, like her parents, could start out with a standard job and switch to royal life later on, perhaps when William, Prince of Wales becomes king — if that's something he would want.

