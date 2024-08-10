Pics Of Melania Trump Without Full-Faced Makeup Are Head-Turning
We can only imagine what former President Donald Trump would look like without a full face of makeup. After all, he has become known for his overly bronzed look. However, it may also come as a surprise just how different his wife Melania Trump looks when she's not fully made-up. Photos of the former first lady with pared-down makeup over the years have been few and far between. Consequently, seeing her looking fresh-faced and natural on a few occasions shows just how much she usually uses makeup to transform herself.
Nicole Bryl, the former first lady's makeup artist told Stylish back in 2017 that applying Melania's makeup look typically takes "about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus," which shows just how heavy her usual makeup really is (via Us Weekly). Bryl also explained that Melania is particular about how she wants to look. "Melania will absolutely let us know what she envisions for herself since she always has such a strong and secure idea of how she likes things," she said.
The former first lady is also a former model who spends quite a bit of time in the public eye. With all of that in mind, it's not shocking that she prefers to be done up whenever she's in front of the cameras. Still, seeing Melania with softer makeup makes us wonder if her heavily made-up look is actually how she looks her best.
Softer makeup complements Melania's face
We have to go back quite a bit to really see what former first lady Melania Trump looks like with a fresh face. For example, in September 2002, Melania — then Melania Knauss — attended the Rosa Cha Runway Show at New York Fashion Week alongside Donald Trump. This was more than three years before she and Donald tied the knot.
Melania and Donald posed for a photo alongside Rossano Rubicondi and Donald's first wife Ivana Trump. Melania's overall look in the photo is far more relaxed than we're used to seeing her. Her hair is down, looking straight and a bit more natural than it typically does in her usual loose waves. She's wearing a plain white button-down shirt, which adds to her effortless look. Most notably, though, Melania is sporting what looks to be a no-makeup makeup look.
Melania's lack of eye makeup and contouring makes her look fresh and far less harsh than she looks with her classic smokey eye, which can often overwhelm her almond eye shape. Her softer-looking skin and eyebrows also complement her natural beauty and let her features shine through.
Melania shines in lower contrast makeup
A few years prior, in 1998, Melania Trump and Donald Trump were photographed at the grand opening of the W New York Hotel in New York City. The pair dressed in head-to-toe black, and Melania wore a simple, sleek makeup look. In this photo, Melania looks like she's wearing a bit more makeup for the event, but it's still a stark contrast to what she's usually seen wearing in the 2020s.
However, these photos show that, like her husband, Melania loves bronzer, and she also doesn't shy away from heavy contour. Still, this makeup look shows that when her makeup has less contrast, it is less overwhelming for Melania's features.
Both photos showing a more natural-looking Melania were snapped many years before she became the first lady of the United States. As beauty trends have changed and the importance of how Melania appears to the public has transformed, Melania's view of how much makeup she needs has clearly evolved, as well. As far as we're concerned, though, it may be time for this former first lady to usher in a new beauty era and embrace a more natural look.