Pics Of Melania Trump Without Full-Faced Makeup Are Head-Turning

We can only imagine what former President Donald Trump would look like without a full face of makeup. After all, he has become known for his overly bronzed look. However, it may also come as a surprise just how different his wife Melania Trump looks when she's not fully made-up. Photos of the former first lady with pared-down makeup over the years have been few and far between. Consequently, seeing her looking fresh-faced and natural on a few occasions shows just how much she usually uses makeup to transform herself.

Advertisement

Nicole Bryl, the former first lady's makeup artist told Stylish back in 2017 that applying Melania's makeup look typically takes "about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus," which shows just how heavy her usual makeup really is (via Us Weekly). Bryl also explained that Melania is particular about how she wants to look. "Melania will absolutely let us know what she envisions for herself since she always has such a strong and secure idea of how she likes things," she said.

The former first lady is also a former model who spends quite a bit of time in the public eye. With all of that in mind, it's not shocking that she prefers to be done up whenever she's in front of the cameras. Still, seeing Melania with softer makeup makes us wonder if her heavily made-up look is actually how she looks her best.

Advertisement