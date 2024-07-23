6 Trump Family Makeup Fails We Couldn't Ignore

There's no such thing as too much makeup when it comes to the Trump family. Members across the Republican political clan have shown an affinity for touching up their faces, often to exaggerated degrees that are enough to make supporters of understated trends like the lazy girl method or the clean makeup technique squirm.

From family patriarch Donald Trump, down to his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, everyone has been known to go a little overboard with their respective beauty products — especially on occasions that didn't exactly call for such extravagance. Then again, subtlety is not a trait commonly associated with the Trump family.

Nicole Bryl, Melania Trump's longtime makeup hand, encapsulated the Trumps' makeup aesthetic best when she told The Telegraph: "Looking pale isn't a makeup vibe I would ever create on Melania. It's just not her style." Considering the liberal use of spray tans and bronzers associated with various members of the Trump family, it's evident that appearing washed out is absolutely not an option for the people-facing jobs they hold. Most of their camera-ready looks involve the use of heavy makeup, with each Trump choosing a different feature to focus their cosmetic attentions on; some painstakingly define their eyes, some their lips, and yet others — like the presidential candidate himself — their whole faces. Here are six Trump family makeup fails we couldn't ignore.

