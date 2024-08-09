What Life Is Really Like For Michael Phelps Now

Some people are so athletically gifted it's almost unfair. Michael Phelps isn't just the greatest swimmer of all time — he's also a great golfer. Phelps initially retired from swimming after the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and he took up golf. However, he came out of retirement to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio (which was clearly the right decision given he tacked on another five golds and one silver to his medal count). Phelps' renewed focus on swimming took away from his golf game, but after he retired again, he returned to the course.

These days Phelps golfs a lot, and he caters his exercise regimen to the game. The former professional swimmer swings a golf club 100 times nearly every day, and he played about 80 rounds of golf in 2023. As of this writing, Phelps has a seven handicap (on a scale of zero to 26), and his goal is to lower it. The athlete loves the process of improving his game, and he's as dedicated to being the best golfer he can be as he was to being the best swimmer he could be. "I'm in love with the sport. [My sons] watch me obsess about the sport. I have a golf club sitting next to my desk. I always have things around, to try to get feel," Phelps said to Golf.