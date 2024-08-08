Cori Broadus: 10 Facts About Snoop Dogg's Youngest Daughter
The following article mentions suicide, body shaming, and colorism.
Ever since Snoop Dogg and mentor Dr. Dre appeared at the door with "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang" in 1993, the D-O-double-G swiftly became a cultural icon. But beyond that gangsta rap image lies a devoted family man. Snoop Dogg is a loving father to four children: sons Corde, Cordell, and Julian, and daughter Cori.
While nepo babies have been getting a bad rap (pun intended) lately, Snoop's daughter, Cori Broadus, is forging her own path in life without relying on her dad's stardom. As Broadus revealed during an appearance on "Pass the Power with Paige Parker," she had a pretty normal childhood despite being born to rap royalty. "I always tell people we were raised like regular Black kids," she explained. "Like, we got our phones taken away, we got our punishment. You know, we just had money. That was really it." Much like her father, Broadus is as humble as she is affable, but what do we know about her? Here a bit of insight into Snoop Dogg's youngest child.
Cori Broadus is super close with her dad, Snoop Dogg
The youngest of four kids, Cori Broadus is the only daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus. Speaking to Vibe magazine (via Contact Music) in 2011, Snoop lamented the fact that he missed Cori's birth, which was a first for the devoted dad. "I regret not being there when my baby girl was born," he said. "I was there for both of my boys. I was out and about, ripping and running, doing too much. The precautions I take now are because of her." He added that the poignant experience helped him realize how important Cori is to him.
Having a daughter enabled Snoop to reflect on some of the misogynistic elements of gangsta rap. In an interview with The Guardian, also in 2011, he expressed his support for female empowerment, acknowledging that sexist ideology had been ingrained in him from a young age. "Women are getting empowered ... Now I have a daughter, I understand," he said. "When I didn't have a daughter, I didn't understand. I was speaking from the mind of a young adolescent."
These days, Cori and Snoop are super close. Snoop is, however, a tad overprotective of his daughter. As Cori told Teen Vogue in 2013, her mom wouldn't allow her to have a boyfriend until she turned 18, while her dad insisted that she wait until she's 77. "I'm like, 'Yo, when I'm 77, I'm going to be wrinkled!'" she quipped.
As a child, Cori Broadus was diagnosed with lupus
When she was 6, Cori Broadus was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue. It can lead to skin problems, kidney dysfunction, and neurological issues. Being so young, Broadus found it difficult to adjust to being a sick child. "I really didn't even know what was happening to me," she told Teen Vogue in 2023. "I just felt sick. I felt tired ... I was looking at my brothers, I was looking at my family members. I'm like, why am I the only one that looks like this?"
Throughout her health struggles, she was supported by her parents. In 2022, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus raised awareness of their daughter's illness by launching the Broadus Collection, a line of luxury scarves. As a child, Cori experienced hair loss, so she often wore scarves. "I would put a scarf on her," Shante told W Magazine. "And so she wouldn't feel like she was the only one wearing scarves, we all wore scarves with her to make her feel less alone."
In 2023, Cori opened up about her chronic illness to People. "I have days where I'm sick, but I'm still blessed and able to do what I love to do and to tell my story," she said. "But then there's days I'm like, 'Wow, I wish I wasn't sick. What would my life be if I was just a normal girl?' It's part of being human."
As a pre-teen, she began releasing her own music
From a young age, Cori Broadus became a music aficionado. In awe of his stage presence, she often went backstage at her father's performances. "Being backstage at my dad's concerts was amazing," she told Teen Vogue in 2013. "He would be like, 'Put your hands in the air,' and the whole stadium would put their hands in the air." Accordingly, she began making music herself. Under the stage name Cori B, the then 12-year-old released two singles in 2011: "Do My Thang" and "SMH." The following year, she collaborated with her dad on a song aptly entitled "Daddy's Girl."
As for her inspo? It couldn't be further from West Coast gangsta rap. In her teenage years, Broadus was a proud Belieber. Justin Bieber may be under the radar these days, but he was every 2010s kid's favorite heartthrob.
In 2013, Snoop Dogg, who had briefly changed his moniker to Snoop Lion, dropped the anti-violence song "No Guns Allowed," on which Broadus makes a guest appearance. "She'll be able to go with me on this journey to be able to speak to people about gun violence because she's a kid and she goes to school," Snoop told Rolling Stone. Following her dad's lead of experimenting with different stage names, Broadus later released music under the name Choc.
Cori Broadus is a makeup entrepreneur
A multi-hyphenate, Cori Broadus is also a successful businesswoman. In 2021, she founded Choc Factory by Choc, an inclusive makeup brand, with her partner, Wayne Duece. Choc Factory started out as a lipgloss retailer, but later branched out into lip liners, body shimmers, and merch. Testament to the positive influence her father has on her life, it was Snoop Dogg who inspired the brand's name. "When I was a little girl, my dad used to call me 'Choc' because I was sweet and chocolate-colored," she told Essence in 2022. "And that is what I put in my products that are handmade and filled with love and a touch of sweetness."
Following the brand's launch, Broadus chatted to Splash Magazines and acknowledged that she isn't a big fan of wearing a full face of makeup. Subsequently, she discussed the inclusive and empowering message she wanted to impart with Choc Factory, which aims to appeal to folks regardless of their commitment to cosmetics. "Because you know I'm not a make-up girl, so if I put on some gloss, I feel good to go," she said. "It makes me feel comfortable, it makes me feel confident. I am showing girls, you know, you don't need to do too much to be pretty or to be 'bomb' or be a 'bad b****,' you know? Just be you."
Following a dark period in her life, she became a mental health advocate
In 2021, Cori Broadus attempted suicide. She subsequently used her large social media platform to destigmatize mental health issues. Posting a happy photo of herself and her partner, Wayne Duece, on Instagram, Broadus proved that depression has many faces. "The last few weeks my mental has not been so great," she wrote, "at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize life is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bulls***."
Sharing an Instagram video later that week, Broadus emphasized that depression can affect anyone, regardless of socioeconomic background or status. "Just because my dad is who he is that doesn't mean I don't get sad," she said.
In her 2023 interview with Teen Vogue, she offered a message of comfort to those who may also be struggling with depression and suicidal ideation. She noted that being in a dark place can lead people to think that there's nothing good in their lives, but, in Broadus' case, Duece served as a constant reminder of hope amid the gloom. "You don't see nothing but the negativity, the depression, the sadness, the anxiety," she reflected. "[Wayne] always reminds me of how blessed I am, how loved I am, how appreciated I am."
She's a champion of body positivity
Over the years, the body positivity movement has evolved from a mere hashtag into a phenomenon empowering folks the world over. Having been shamed for her looks from a young age, Cori Broadus is a passionate advocate of body positivity.
Due to the effects of lupus, Broadus gained a lot of weight as a child and was subsequently targeted by bullies. "Having lupus really made me struggle with my confidence," she told Teen Vogue. "My weight fluctuates to this day ... I have rashes sometimes. My hair falls out sometimes."
Though she has acknowledged that loving herself unconditionally is an ongoing process, she has been outspoken about her commitment to self-empowerment. Chatting to Essence in 2022, she discussed the importance of embracing one's natural beauty and accepting that the perfect body — contrary to what social media algorithms may tell us — doesn't exist. "I feel like there's no perfect body," she reflected. "What some may see as flaws, others will see as beautiful traits. But it matters most how you feel, and you should love yourself no matter what. Hey, it is what it is."
In 2022, Cori Broadus got engaged to her long-term boyfriend
In 2018, Cori Broadus met Wayne Duece at a party and the pair swiftly became friends. Soon enough, their friendship blossomed into romance. Early on in the relationship, Broadus struggled with jealousy and feelings of inadequacy. She would often look through Duece's phone, suspecting that he was cheating on her and secretly didn't love her. "I'm thinking you're going to be on the same stuff [as my exes]," she told Duece in a joint interview with Teen Vogue. "And when you [weren't], it's like, do I even like you? You're too good. I'm not crying at night. I'm not stressed out. I don't got anxiety."
After four years of dating, Duece popped the question in 2022, staging an elaborate proposal that was sweetly filmed and uploaded to Instagram. Broadus enthused that she had never said "yes" to anything so readily. Snoop Dogg approves of his daughter's fiancé, and made an Instagram post of his own in which he stated how proud he was of Broadus and her future husband.
A reflection of social media being far from reality, Broadus was feeling incredibly unwell the day that Duece proposed. But the proposal cemented her belief that she had found true love. "[The proposal] meant a lot to me, because it was like ... The fact that you still even want to be with me for the rest of your life, knowing all the things that I go through," she told Teen Vogue.
Being a nepo baby led to Cori Broadus getting cyberbullied
Following her engagement announcement, Cori Broadus found herself the victim of cyberbullying. Trolls on Instagram claimed that Wayne Duece was only with her in the hopes of getting signed by her dad, Snoop Dogg. On her Instagram story (via Teen Vogue), she discussed how difficult it was being reduced to a nepo baby, as opposed to being viewed as a person in her own right. "Like why can't he just love me for me?" she asked. "It's deeper than just being his daughter I'm my own person I'm more then [sic] that."
She was also subjected to colorism by the trolls. Such comments were particularly painful for Broadus, who always felt like an outsider growing up due to having darker skin than her siblings. "Even my friends, I had light-skinned friends with curly hair," she revealed during an appearance on the "Karamo Show" in 2023. "I just always was different."
As a public figure, Broadus felt it was necessary to respond to the hate she received, and counter notions that nepo babies don't have feelings due to the economic privilege in which they grew up. "I didn't grow up with a lot of confidence because of the bullying," she told Essence. "People didn't care who my dad was, and as I got older, the comments just began to hit different, and I felt like enough was enough. I am a real person, and my feelings do count."
After suffering a stroke, Cori Broadus warned others to watch out for the warning signs
In January 2024, Cori Broadus suffered a severe stroke. She was just 24 at the time. On her Instagram story (via the BBC), she said that she was shocked when doctors told her she'd had a stroke, and subsequently broke down into tears.
The stroke led to her suffering from kidney problems (she underwent a kidney biopsy back in February 2023), but her symptoms improved following treatment in hospital. She was released from hospital after a week and her parents supported her throughout her illness. "She's doing a little bit better," Snoop Dogg, who suggested that the incident helped him put life into perspective, told People. Her mom, Shante Broadus, also paid tribute to her on Instagram, declaring her "The Strongest Person I Know. My Baby. My Warrior."
Later that month, Cori took to her Instagram story (via People) to advise others of the warning signs of stroke. She had been experiencing high blood pressure, nausea, blurred vision, and a severe headache prior to the ordeal. "All my symptoms a day before the stroke. Listen to your body foreal," she wrote. "I'm glad I'm still here and able to tell my story." It's important to be cognizant of the signs of stroke — sometimes a stroke can be mistaken for a heart attack, for instance — so one can't help but admire Broadus for demystifying the incredibly serious medical emergency.
Cori Broadus and her fiancé have a house-flipping business
After recovering from her stroke, Cori Broadus decided to pursue her dreams without looking back. In addition to their entrepreneurial endeavors via their makeup brand, Broadus and her fiancé, Wayne Duece, ventured into real estate. "We have so many things in the works," Broadus revealed during the couple's appearance on "Pass the Power with Paige Parker" in May 2024. "We just started our flipping home business as well. We bought a house in October ... And it'll be on the market in March."
The couple bought a three-bedroom Los Angeles abode, which was initially in a shabby state. Soon enough, they remodeled and modernized the fixer-upper, transforming it into a beautiful home. Much to Broadus' joy, the property was sold in June 2024. "We did it!! We sold our first house ... Don't be afraid to try new things you never know what it can bring," she wrote on Instagram. L.A. realtor Robert P. Esparza Jr. paid tribute to the happy couple on his own Instagram account, and suggested that they would be investing in more properties in future. "Congratulations to Cori & Wayne on a successful launch into their real estate investing career ... Looking forward to the exciting opportunities that lay ahead on this journey together!" Esparza Jr. wrote.
If you or anyone you know needs help with mental health or an eating disorder, or has experienced a hate crime, contact the relevant resources below:
The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
The National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
The VictimConnect Hotline by phone at 1-855-4-VICTIM or by chat for more information or assistance in locating services to help. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.