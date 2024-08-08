Cori Broadus: 10 Facts About Snoop Dogg's Youngest Daughter

The youngest of four kids, Cori Broadus is the only daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus. Speaking to Vibe magazine (via Contact Music) in 2011, Snoop lamented the fact that he missed Cori's birth, which was a first for the devoted dad. "I regret not being there when my baby girl was born," he said. "I was there for both of my boys. I was out and about, ripping and running, doing too much. The precautions I take now are because of her." He added that the poignant experience helped him realize how important Cori is to him.

Having a daughter enabled Snoop to reflect on some of the misogynistic elements of gangsta rap. In an interview with The Guardian, also in 2011, he expressed his support for female empowerment, acknowledging that sexist ideology had been ingrained in him from a young age. "Women are getting empowered ... Now I have a daughter, I understand," he said. "When I didn't have a daughter, I didn't understand. I was speaking from the mind of a young adolescent."

These days, Cori and Snoop are super close. Snoop is, however, a tad overprotective of his daughter. As Cori told Teen Vogue in 2013, her mom wouldn't allow her to have a boyfriend until she turned 18, while her dad insisted that she wait until she's 77. "I'm like, 'Yo, when I'm 77, I'm going to be wrinkled!'" she quipped.

