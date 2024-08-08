Michelle Obama Praises Simone Biles After 2024 Olympics Backlash (& It's Not The First Time)

These days, we're all Simone Biles fans — even Michelle Obama. Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles were recently called out by a fellow athlete for their sweet show of sportsmanship at the 2024 Paris Olympics, prompting Obama to jump to Biles' defense. While others called the moment "disgusting," Obama considered it "beautiful."

On August 5, Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade took home the gold medal in the women's floor exercise final. She was joined on the podium by her runners up, Biles, who scored the silver medal, and Chiles, who took home bronze. Biles and Chiles proceeded to kneel and bow down to Andrade in honor of her amazing performance. The Olympic Games account on X, formerly known as Twitter tweeted a photo of the scene with the caption, "This is everything," earning nearly 800,000 likes.

This is everything. pic.twitter.com/FrXz7wWtQg — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 5, 2024

However, another award-winning athlete didn't find this move quite so likable. In fact, he said, "This is literally disgusting." Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey retweeted photos of the special moment with his opposing caption. While Humphrey wasn't a fan, former First Lady Obama loved it. She also retweeted the photo and wrote, "I'm still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!"

