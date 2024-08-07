Inside Simone Biles' Relationship With Brazilian Gymnast Rebeca Andrade

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade shattered the illusion that beating American champion Simone Biles was impossible. During the women's floor finals, Andrade stunned crowds with a gorgeous routine, which included a front layout full to full-in and a double pike. Her score of 14.166 was just enough to edge out Biles' 14.133 for the gold medal. Following this incredible performance, Andrade became the single most decorated Brazilian athlete in Olympic history.

"I think that for these Olympics, it was definitely 'mission accomplished,'" Andrade told reporters in Portuguese following her big win (via YouTube). "I am very proud of all of our results and everything that we did here in the competition. Brazil made — in gymnastics, I mean — a beautiful performance." Interestingly, despite having come in second, Biles seemed proud of her South American competitor. "Rebeca, she's so amazing. She's a queen," Biles told reporters (per Olympics).

While Biles' ray of positivity might seem unusual coming from the competition, there is a reason why the gymnast has been so complimentary of Andrade. Biles and Andrade are not just sports rivals — they are also friends. Over the years, the two athletes have taken what started as an intense competition and transformed it into a close rapport full of respect and admiration.

