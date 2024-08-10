Little-Known Facts About Shannen Doherty

When thinking about Shannen Doherty, some facts come instantly to mind: first and foremost, her portrayals of Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and Prue Halliwell on "Charmed." Many people are also aware that Doherty started acting as a child and appeared in numerous episodes of "Little House on the Prairie." In addition, after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, Doherty was forthcoming about her experiences with the disease. For seven months before she died in July 2024, Doherty took her efforts even further, conveying honesty and supportive information in her "Let's Be Clear" podcast.

Advertisement

However, despite her candid demeanor, Doherty frequently felt people didn't see her true nature. "I have felt misunderstood my whole life," she admitted to People in 2019. For instance, while Doherty portrayed herself as brave and brash in her memoir, "Badass," she also had a more vulnerable side. Although it's unthinkable to imagine another actor as Brenda on "90210," Doherty thought she didn't have a chance at being cast. "My audition was horrible. I actually remember walking out and saying: 'I lost that job. I blew it,'" she recalled to The New York Times in 2008.

Beyond her working life, Doherty had multiple hobbies and pursuits that didn't get a lot of coverage, including flying, cooking, and caring for horses. Take a look at these lesser-known aspects of her life.

Advertisement