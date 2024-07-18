Inside Shannen Doherty's 30-Year Friendship With Sarah Michelle Gellar
Maintaining any relationship in Hollywood (romantic or otherwise) can be a difficult task. It's a dog-eat-dog world, and when you're in the entertainment business, it's even more ruthless. But when celebrities connect with other stars, they sure seem to hold on to that bond. Not unlike fellow '90s TV stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty cultivated a friendship that stood the test of time. When the "Beverly Hills, 90210" icon tragically died in 2024, she had been close friends with the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" lead for over 30 years.
Staying on good terms with other female figures wasn't always Doherty's forte. The actor not only had behind-the-scenes issues with one of her "90210" co-stars, but went on to have a long-standing feud with a "Charmed" co-star. However, Doherty's friendship with Gellar proved to be easy, stress-free, and, above all, built on mutual respect and adoration. Over the years, Doherty and Gellar gave fans little glimpses into their bond, with both stars frequently talking about the other in the press and giving each other the kudos they deserved.
In the wake of Doherty's death, a new spotlight has been thrown on Doherty and Gellar's connection. The devastating impact of the loss of a friend of three decades can't be underestimated, but memories never die. Let's take a look at one of the most sincere friendships ever forged in the City of Stars.
They met in the '90s thanks to the WB
Both Shannen Doherty and Sarah Michelle Gellar were hot property in the '90s. After getting her start as a child actor, Doherty racked up credits, including a main role in the beloved indie flick "Heathers." And then, of course, there was Brenda Walsh in the hit teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," which began in 1990. She was on the series for four seasons before she was fired due to her on-set behavior.
Fellow former child star Sarah Michelle Gellar got her break on the soap opera "All My Children." In 1997, she landed what would be her defining role as demon-killing high school student Buffy Summers in the WB show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Just a year later, the network greenlit another supernatural series, "Charmed."
This time, it was Doherty's turn to get down with her witchy side as she signed on to play the part of Prue Halliwell, the eldest of a trio of magically gifted sisters. You might say that the TV gods pulled Gellar and Doherty together, with the pair meeting at a WB gig. As Doherty and Gellar recalled on a February 2024 episode of the "Let's Be Clear" podcast, the two first connected while filming a promo for the network. "It wasn't really a female-friendly time period at all," Doherty said. "You kind of just scooped me up like a little baby bird and you were like, 'We've got this, we've got this.'"
The two stars were part of the same pandemic pod
When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, life as we knew it was turned upside-down. It was a volatile and uncertain time, and people the world put their social lives on the back burner so they could stay at home to stop the spread. Some took to it like ducks to water, while others struggled with having so much time on their hands. At least Sarah Michelle Gellar had Shannen Doherty to help her out.
In October of that year, Gellar told People that Doherty helped her expand her horizons in the kitchen during the pandemic. Sure, she might be married to an actor-turned-cookbook author, but when it comes to learning how to make new dishes, she preferred to get her cooking lessons elsewhere. "It's funny, my husband [Freddie Prinze Jr.] always says that you always learn better from your friends than your spouse," she explained. "I've learned so many recipes from Shannen during quarantine because she's much more patient with me in the kitchen." Gellar also told the publication that the pair spoke every day during this period.
The two also were a part of each other's "COVID pod." On the aforementioned episode of "Let's Be Clear," Gellar expressed how much it meant to her and her family to be able to spend so much time with Doherty at that time. "You opened your home to us in COVID in a way that I will, for the rest of my life, be grateful for," Gellar said.
Sarah Michelle Gellar was there for the feud with Alyssa Milano
As previously noted, Shannen Doherty didn't have it easy when it came to keeping the peace with some of her co-stars. Her consistent lateness and fights with Jennie Garth on "Beverly Hills, 90210" ultimately drove the rest of the cast to request she be let go, even though she was a beloved character on the hit series. Then, when she landed "Charmed" in 1998, history appeared to repeat itself when she left another popular show after just three seasons. This time, there were reports of an on-set feud between her and Alyssa Milano. Everything we know about Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano's rocky relationship largely comes from the actors themselves.
Their other co-star, Holly Marie Combs, has since shared her take on the Doherty and Milano feud. On an episode of Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear," Combs said Milano gave producers an ultimatum: fire Doherty or be sued for maintaining a hostile workplace. Doherty maintained that she had always been nice to Milano, while Combs agreed there were never any actual dustups between the pair on set.
By this point, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Doherty were already firm friends, so Gellar had a front-row seat to the drama. "It was a difficult time," Gellar told E! News in early 2024 after the podcast episode caused a stir. "I was there for it. I think Shannen's just about sharing her truths in general right now ... I will support her. I know it wasn't the easiest time, but she's a different person now."
The two talked about their friendship in an one-on-one interview
Near the end of 2020, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty got together at Doherty's Malibu home to have an on-camera chat about the intricacies of their friendship, their careers, Doherty's cancer diagnosis, and more. As formal as the interview setup might've seemed at first glance, it was actually genuine, candid and heartfelt conversation between longtime pals. There were many beautiful moments between the pair during the chat, with Doherty revealing that part of the reason she made her cancer diagnosis public was to raise awareness and make others understand that people with stage 4 cancer are often still "vital" and want to work.
"I can attest that there's nothing you can't do," Gellar quipped in the ET exclusive. The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star then went on to quip, "As special correspondent, I'm supposed to talk about the people in your life that have helped you get through this time, so I'm thinking specifically, they're asking about me, but it actually doesn't say that. It says specifically your mom and Kurt [Doherty's then-husband], which I think has to be a misprint."
After sharing some laughs together, Doherty praised Gellar for being so supportive of her during her illness. Their rapport throughout the conversation clearly demonstrated how close they were and just how much fun they had when in each other's presence.
They celebrated Shannen Doherty's birthday together in 2024
In April 2024, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty celebrated what would be Doherty's last birthday. Gellar shared a sweet photograph of the pair on her Instagram page, with the two actors smiling side by side. In the caption, Gellar paid tribute to her friend, writing, "Happy birthday @theshando #LetsBeClear I love any reason to celebrate you."
Gellar continued to document their festivities on her Instagram Stories, pointing out that the sweet gold "f**k" necklace that Doherty sported was actually a birthday gift from her. The pair then went out to lunch at the upscale restaurant Casita Basqueria in Malibu, where they enjoyed vegetable paella and an olive oil birthday cake decorated with real, beautiful flowers to celebrate Doherty's 53rd birthday.
Up until the very end of her life, Doherty held onto the chance that she might recover from the disease. In a June 2024 episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Clear," Doherty noted that there were more available treatments that she was willing to try. "For the first time in a couple of months, I feel hopeful," she told listeners.
They frequently posted about each other on Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty were never shy about putting their close bond on social media for all the world to see. For starters, year after year, Gellar posted tributes to Doherty on her birthday. While all of the messages are a charming look into their dynamic, her Instagram post from 2019 might be one of her sweetest. "@theshando because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a LOT more," she wrote. "Happy Birthday Shan!" Doherty also paid tribute to her friend on socials when their shared birthday season came around. (Gellar's birthday falls on April 14; Doherty was born on April 12.)
Of course, they didn't only post about one another when it was someone's birthday. In late 2020, the two teamed up for some Thanksgiving sponcon for Kroger. Before that, they got together for a pool hangout and documented the shenanigans on social media. Doherty shared a photograph to her Instagram page of herself and Gellar in the water, battling an inflatable bull. "Ride the bull she said. It's fun she said," Doherty quipped. The funny snap garnered almost 67,000 likes from fans, proving that this is one double-act that had the internet's seal of approval.
Sarah Michelle Gellar was one of the first people to learn about Shannen Doherty's diagnosis
When Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in 2020, she knew that it was going to be hard to break the news to her loved ones. In the aforementioned chat with Sarah Michelle Gellar for Entertainment Tonight, Doherty recounted telling her nearest and dearest at a dinner. The small guest list included Gellar, as well as Doherty's oncologist who was there to answer any questions.
"I just got diagnosed, and I wanted the closest people in my life to have to be told, but not just be told ... because I'm the type of person, I just call you and be like 'listen, I've got stage 4, it's back, and I'll be okay,' but I knew that particularly someone like you would have more questions," explained Doherty, going on to say that her doctor was there to talk to her loved ones without sugarcoating the reality of the situation.
For her part, Gellar admitted that she ended up appreciating all of the education Doherty's diagnosis afforded her, and that at times, it was difficult to know whether it was her place to ask questions. Doherty was quick to reassure her that learning is really important, and that she was never uncomfortable with it.
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a heartfelt tribute to Shannen Doherty
A look back at Shannen Doherty's stunning transformation shows you just how powerful, determined, and talented the late star really was. Not only was she in the business from a very early age, but Doherty starred in multiple hit projects and was still working on new ventures, such as her podcast, right up until her death. On July 13, 2024, Doherty died at the age of 53 from breast cancer.
After the news broke, Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up on social media about losing her longtime friend. On July 16, 2024, Gellar posted a series of photographs to her Instagram of herself and Doherty smiling, acting silly, and enjoying each other's company. Among them were sweet throwbacks from their younger days. The caption was the perfect tribute to a decades-long friendship. "I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because there was so much love. Thank you for all your kind words and support. I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you," wrote the "Cruel Intentions" star.
Gellar went on to implore fans to help out at local animal shelters, whether it be by donating money or stopping by to take a pup for a walk. "I know that would make our girl happy (and elicit [sic] that deep throaty laugh we all loved)," she added. Talk about a bittersweet and thoughtful way to honor a dear friend.