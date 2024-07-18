Inside Shannen Doherty's 30-Year Friendship With Sarah Michelle Gellar

Maintaining any relationship in Hollywood (romantic or otherwise) can be a difficult task. It's a dog-eat-dog world, and when you're in the entertainment business, it's even more ruthless. But when celebrities connect with other stars, they sure seem to hold on to that bond. Not unlike fellow '90s TV stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty cultivated a friendship that stood the test of time. When the "Beverly Hills, 90210" icon tragically died in 2024, she had been close friends with the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" lead for over 30 years.

Advertisement

Staying on good terms with other female figures wasn't always Doherty's forte. The actor not only had behind-the-scenes issues with one of her "90210" co-stars, but went on to have a long-standing feud with a "Charmed" co-star. However, Doherty's friendship with Gellar proved to be easy, stress-free, and, above all, built on mutual respect and adoration. Over the years, Doherty and Gellar gave fans little glimpses into their bond, with both stars frequently talking about the other in the press and giving each other the kudos they deserved.

In the wake of Doherty's death, a new spotlight has been thrown on Doherty and Gellar's connection. The devastating impact of the loss of a friend of three decades can't be underestimated, but memories never die. Let's take a look at one of the most sincere friendships ever forged in the City of Stars.

Advertisement