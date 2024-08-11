Kai Trump Has Made It Painfully Obvious Which Of Her Famous Parents She's Closer To
Kai Trump made her political debut at the 2024 RNC where she delivered a stirring speech in support of her grandfather. As the oldest of Trump's grandchildren, Kai is the first to cross the threshold into the family business, which unfortunately, involved her dad Donald Trump Jr. christening her with another Trump tradition: Creepy father-daughter comments.
Kai's rousing tribute to Donald Trump rocketed her to political fame, which led to renewed interest into her parents. Despite their divorce, and Don Jr.'s engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle (which might be on the rocks), Vanessa Trump was also on-hand for Kai's RNC speech. Both mom and dad proudly posed for photos with their political wunderkind, and there wasn't a sign of tension to be found between the co-parents.
As for which parent Kai prefers, obviously, she's not going to say that out loud. (We think.) But a scroll through her Instagram shows that Kai clearly has a closer relationship with one of them, and you'll be surprised to learn that it's not the one who called her "sexy."
Kai Trump shares authentic posts about Vanessa
When it comes to which parent Kai has the closest relationship, it's not even a fair fight. Vanessa is far and away the winner as evidenced by the genuine and heartfelt messages written by Kai, and her frequent appearances on Kai's Instagram. Heck, even Donald Trump Sr. shows up more times than Don Jr. and he's in the middle of a presidential campaign.
Kai often leaves touching captions for Vanessa on Mother's Day and her birthday, but it's clear that the two share an extra-special bond beyond just being mother and daughter: golf. Kai is a huge fan of the sport as evidenced by the assortment of photos and videos where she's working on her swing. In a 2019 birthday message to Vanessa, Kai heaped praise on her mom that made sure to mention their time on the green. "Happy birthday to the best mom on earth," Kai wrote. "Thank u for bringing me to golf every week. Thank u for being there for me. Thank u for taking care of me and my siblings. Thank u for everything. I LOVE YOU MOM."
Kai Trump's posts about Don Jr. are scarce and impersonal
While Kai Trump has no problem showering her mom with praise, she's a little more reserved when it comes to Donald Trump Jr. Take, for example, their July 2024 trip to Vegas. "UFC 303 was a blast! Thank you @danawhite and @donaldjtrumpjr," Kai wrote on Instagram. Notice how she used her father's handle instead of calling him dad. He also came second after Dana White, which makes the tagging seem almost obligatory.
Kai also included several photos and videos in the post, but in most of them she's posing with celebrities like Jelly Roll and Aaron Rodgers. Only one shot shows her alone with Don Jr. He's either absent or in the background as White escorts them into the arena.
The UFC post featuring Don Jr. is a stark contrast from the touching notes that Kai leaves for Vanessa. Kai mostly seems to be along for the ride as her dad uses his political sway to score them VIP treatment at the fight. Sure, the 17-year-old looked like she was having fun, but after the event, her Insta went right back to her one true love: golf.