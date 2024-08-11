Kai Trump Has Made It Painfully Obvious Which Of Her Famous Parents She's Closer To

Kai Trump made her political debut at the 2024 RNC where she delivered a stirring speech in support of her grandfather. As the oldest of Trump's grandchildren, Kai is the first to cross the threshold into the family business, which unfortunately, involved her dad Donald Trump Jr. christening her with another Trump tradition: Creepy father-daughter comments.

Kai's rousing tribute to Donald Trump rocketed her to political fame, which led to renewed interest into her parents. Despite their divorce, and Don Jr.'s engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle (which might be on the rocks), Vanessa Trump was also on-hand for Kai's RNC speech. Both mom and dad proudly posed for photos with their political wunderkind, and there wasn't a sign of tension to be found between the co-parents.

As for which parent Kai prefers, obviously, she's not going to say that out loud. (We think.) But a scroll through her Instagram shows that Kai clearly has a closer relationship with one of them, and you'll be surprised to learn that it's not the one who called her "sexy."