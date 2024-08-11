The Ups & Downs Of Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin's Relationship

There are plenty of "Full House" cast members that maintain close relationships, but the dynamic between Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure is a bit more complicated. The two starred together as sisters Stephanie and DJ Tanner back in the '80s and '90s, with Sweetin opening up about their relationship on an episode of the "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast.

"I think that the dynamic was actually very real," she said about the on-screen sibling connection she and Bure shared. "Because, you know, Candace was the baby of her family and then there was me, and so I was the annoying five-year younger sister." Sweetin added that, while she likely got on her co-star's nerves, they definitely shared good times. The television sisters appeared to maintain a positive relationship into adulthood, reuniting alongside several of their co-stars for the 2016 Netflix reboot "Fuller House."

"It's been lifelong friends," Sweetin said about her castmates in a People interview with Bure and Andrea Barber. "When you are genuinely close friends or as close as sisters, you've got each other's backs," Bure added. It seemingly wasn't until after "Fuller House" ended in 2020 that the two actors' opposing political views and values created a rift in their long-running friendship. Since then, the on-screen sisters have experienced some major ups and downs.

