Is Simone Biles A Twin? A Look At Her Relationship With Her Sister Adria

Earning 11 Olympic medals obviously puts a major spotlight on Simone Biles. They don't call the gymnast "the GOAT" for no reason. That also means aspects of her personal life wind up under a microscope. Take, for example, Simone's relationship with husband Jonathan Owens, where people are constantly analyzing their body language or commentary about each other. That same attention falls on her family, which includes five siblings. If you've spotted Simone with her sister Adria Biles, you'll definitely be doing a double-take. You may also find yourself wondering if they're twins.

While Simone and Adria appear almost identical in some pics, no, they're not actually twins. Instead, the sisters are approximately two years apart. (At the time of reporting, Simone is 27, while Adria is 25.) Even so, it's clear that Adria is her big sister's biggest fan. As she wrote on Instagram ahead of Simone's 2023 wedding, "i will forever celebrate you and clap for you, i love you sister." And she's grateful for the time they get to spend together, including filming a fun ad for Visa and U.S. Bank's new card. As Adria wrote along with the clip, "forever cherishing these moments with my sister." Of course, commenters couldn't resist noting the similarities, writing things like, "TWINS!!!" and "Twinning! Adorbs!"

The pair seems to be living it up and enjoying themselves (as they should!), but things haven't always been so easy. Here's everything you need to know about Simone's little sis.