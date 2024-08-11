Why Does Olympic Standout Stephen Nedoroscik Wear Glasses?

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik only competed on pommel horse at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and his skills earned him a bronze medal in the event and helped clinch the U.S. men's team an all-around bronze medal. During the men's gymnastics team event, Nedoroscik was the last competitor, and numerous camera shots showed him sitting with his eyes closed, his glasses resting on his face. When it was his turn, Nedoroscik removed his eyewear, prompting numerous references to Clark Kent and Superman.

Between Nedoroscik's pommel horse prowess and his sweet relationship story with his girlfriend, he became a fan favorite. It also had the added impact of spotlighting the medical reasons behind his glasses: strabismus and coloboma. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, strabismus is commonly known as "crossed eyes." It occurs when eye muscles aren't able to coordinate with each other, and depth perception can be affected. Since he's getting different inputs from each eye, Nedoroscik demonstrated on TikTok how he can rapidly change his dominant eye.

Coloboma, on the other hand, is a genetic eye condition involving "an area of missing tissue in your eye," according to the Cleveland Clinic. Since the missing portion can vary, there's a wide range of ways this condition can impact a person. Both Nedoroscik and his mom, Cheryl Nedoroscik, have this condition. "His pupils don't constrict. They stay dilated all the time, and he has a section of his iris that's completely missing," Cheryl informed Fox News. "It's just pupil all the way to the edge ... we're very, very sensitive to light."

