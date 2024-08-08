How Trump Is Using Barron's Popularity For His Own Gain

Former President Donald Trump's latest campaign strategy seems to be all about his youngest son, Barron Trump. Amid TikTok edits praising Donald's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and plenty of memes about her newly-announced running mate, Tim Walz, Trump, understandably, appears to be attempting to appeal to young voters. His latest ploy? Using 18-year-old Barron's "best friend" to represent his Gen-Z fanbase.

In April 2024, popular influencer Bo Loudon shared a photo with his more than 100,000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, which featured him posing alongside Donald and Barron. "Hi! My name is Bo Loudon, I'm a 17 year old pro-Trump activist, and I make content every single day to reach out to young voters," he wrote. He added, "I'm doing everything I can to help Rightful President Trump and Trumplicans WIN in November. RT and follow if you're in!" It's not particularly surprising that Bo is a self-proclaimed pro-Trump activist. His dad, John William Loudon, is a Republican senator, and his mom Gina Loudon, known as Dr. Gina, is a conservative talk show host, as well as a co-chair of "Women For Trump." Now, as Donald's race for a second term as President heats up, Bo tweeted about his support once again. On August 5, he posted another photo of him posing with Donald, and the info he shared in his caption makes it clear that Donald is thrilled about Bo's support.

