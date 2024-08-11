Kate Middleton Had Issues With William's Inner Circle Long Before Rose Hanbury Entered The Picture

One of the most scandalous rumors surrounding the relationship of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales is the rumor that William had an affair with Rose Hanbury. Hanbury and her husband David Cholmondeley are the Marchioness and Marquess of Cholmondeley. They were neighbors of William and Kate Middleton and in the same social circle when the rumors spread in 2019. A few years later in 2024, the infidelity rumors picked up speed again, causing Hanbury's lawyers to deny any truth to them in a statement to Business Insider.

However, long before that speculation kicked in, Kate had issues with other members of William's friend group. The trouble can be traced back to their relationship's early days. In the "Prince William & Catherine: A Royal Love Story" documentary, Heat Magazine editor-in-chief Lucie Cave mentioned how Kate's mother Carole Middleton founded the Party Pieces party supply business, which sadly failed and was sold in 2023.

Cave then mentioned Carole's previous career and how Kate reportedly got teased for it: "I think she got quite a lot of stick from it from [William's] friends at the very beginning. When all of them used to go out to the night clubs I think some of his friends used to make the joke 'doors to manual' when she walked through the door, which was a reference to her mother because she used to be an air hostess" (via Express).

