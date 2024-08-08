Abby Lee Miller Subtly Confirms Her Stance On Trump With Reaction To Kamala's Viral Video
Dance teacher and dance studio owner Abby Lee Miller rose to fame with the reality show "Dance Moms," but there are many former "Dance Mom" stars who want nothing to do with Miller due to the poor way she treated them on- and off-camera. Miller wasn't even invited to the "Dance Moms" reunion special that premiered in May 2024. However, Miller has not completely faded into obscurity, and she boasts 4.6 million Instagram followers. Like most public figures, she also has had moments of virality. One of her quotes that has made the rounds on TikTok entered the political sphere when Vice President Kamala Harris' official TikTok account used it as a voiceover.
The video, posted on August 7, 2024, showed Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz walking down the steps of the Air Force Two plane and greeting children gathered outside. Miller's quote began over the footage: "And now, I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening." The camera panned to one of Donald Trump and JD Vance's planes on the same tarmac, which was reportedly being used by Vance, and Miller's quote continued: "When all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice."
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Miller shared her reaction to her quote being used by Harris' campaign, and she seemed to be in support of it.
Miller seemed happy that her quote was utilized by Harris' campaign
On X, Abby Lee Miller reposted the TikTok video of Kamala Harris with her plane and said, "OMG OMG my voice made it to KamalaHQ" with a shocked emoji. Seemingly wanting to keep critics from blaming her one way or another no matter who wins in November 2024, Miller continued, "Remember, I can't vote, *I hate to use the word can't!* so whatever happens? IT WASN'T ME!"
Based on Miller's reaction, she seemed to subtly show that she is a supporter of Harris as opposed to Donald Trump. If she was a Trump supporter, Miller likely would have expressed anger at her voice being used in one of Harris' campaign videos. Instead, she seemed almost excited. As the dance teacher said, however, she is unable to vote in the 2024 election — which could have something to do with Miller's stint in prison for bankruptcy fraud, amongst other money-related charges.
Some people in the replies to Miller's tweet brought up her past legal troubles and Trump's felony convictions. One X user said, "Crazy that you can't vote for a felony but Trump can run the country with 34."