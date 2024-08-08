Abby Lee Miller Subtly Confirms Her Stance On Trump With Reaction To Kamala's Viral Video

Dance teacher and dance studio owner Abby Lee Miller rose to fame with the reality show "Dance Moms," but there are many former "Dance Mom" stars who want nothing to do with Miller due to the poor way she treated them on- and off-camera. Miller wasn't even invited to the "Dance Moms" reunion special that premiered in May 2024. However, Miller has not completely faded into obscurity, and she boasts 4.6 million Instagram followers. Like most public figures, she also has had moments of virality. One of her quotes that has made the rounds on TikTok entered the political sphere when Vice President Kamala Harris' official TikTok account used it as a voiceover.

The video, posted on August 7, 2024, showed Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz walking down the steps of the Air Force Two plane and greeting children gathered outside. Miller's quote began over the footage: "And now, I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening." The camera panned to one of Donald Trump and JD Vance's planes on the same tarmac, which was reportedly being used by Vance, and Miller's quote continued: "When all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Miller shared her reaction to her quote being used by Harris' campaign, and she seemed to be in support of it.