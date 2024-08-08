Trump's Admission On Biden Accidentally Confirms How He Feels About Former Rival (& It's Weird)

Just eight months ago, Former President Donald Trump confidently called President Joe Biden "the destroyer of American democracy," per the Associated Press. Yet, now, it appears that he wishes Biden was still running against him in the 2024 Presidential race. On August 8, second-time presidential hopeful Trump held a press conference from his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and during his speech, he seemed to come to Biden's defense.

Biden didn't want to leave and they picked the first loser. Pres. Trump keeps it real and reminds us it may just be unconstitutional. #election2024 Watch LIVE coverage here: https://t.co/r51YrvE0m8 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/aeKhZCtVbe pic.twitter.com/ucWcSgNK6c — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 8, 2024

In July, Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed his VP Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, which clearly caught Trump and his campaign off guard. During the rambling press conference, Trump explained that since Harris never won a primary, it is, in his words, "unconstitutional" for her to be the nominee. From the sound of things, Trump still wants Biden as an opponent. "I hate to be defending him, but he did not want to leave," Trump asserted, per X, formerly known as Twitter. He added, "He wanted to see if he could win. They said 'you're not gonna win' after the debate." Trump then suggested that Biden could've won, which was a bizarre admission from the former president to say the least.

Before Biden withdrew from the race, a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that eight out of 10 Democrats would be happy with Harris as the nominee, per the Associated Press. This was quite an improvement compared to Biden, who earned that sentiment from only four in 10 Democrats. While Trump and Harris remain neck and neck in the polls, it's clear that there has been quite a surge of excitement among voters since Biden dropped out.