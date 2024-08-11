We Wanted To See JD Vance Without Eyeliner, So We Made It Happen
One question has been on everyone's lips ever since Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his VP pick. (No, not the question on Vance's rumored NSFW relationship with household furniture, although many people have been asking that too.) A lot of people have wondered if Vance wears eye makeup, and a professional makeup artist told The List it's possible. Vance's light blue eyes are very striking, and Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Luna Viola said, "Many celebrities are known for using concealer to bright[en] the undereye and dark brown eye pencil liner on the lower eyelid to make their eye color pop."
Viola also pointed out how some people have naturally dark lashes, which could be the case with Vance. "This can create the optical illusion of a black eyeliner, especially if contrasted with blue eyes," Viola continued. "The natural contrast can make the lashes even darker than they are."
We at The List were interested in what Vance would look like if he had lighter eyelashes — or if he skipped eyeliner one day, if his look isn't all natural. With some photo editing, we brought our vision to life.
JD Vance's eyes look softer in the edited snapshot
Without JD Vance's signature look around his eyes, they definitely do not look as sharp. However, it does not change JD's appearance too drastically, unlike when we wanted to see HGTV's David Bromstad without tattoos and his vibe completely changed.
In August 2024, JD's wife Usha Vance gave an answer to the question on whether eye makeup is incorporated into his look. Her representative provided a statement to Puck News, which was also shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. Usha's statement said, "They're all natural. I've always been jealous of those lashes." However, commenters on the tweet felt Usha's statement confirmed that JD did not wear mascara, but didn't say anything concrete about whether or not he wears eyeliner.
Until JD releases a "Get Ready With Me" video online and shares his step-by-step morning routine, netizens will still likely question if he uses makeup or not. The vice presidential hopeful may want to try a video like that to appeal to the general population, because he's received criticism for "stalking" Kamala Harris and living up to his weird reputation.