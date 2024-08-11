We Wanted To See JD Vance Without Eyeliner, So We Made It Happen

One question has been on everyone's lips ever since Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his VP pick. (No, not the question on Vance's rumored NSFW relationship with household furniture, although many people have been asking that too.) A lot of people have wondered if Vance wears eye makeup, and a professional makeup artist told The List it's possible. Vance's light blue eyes are very striking, and Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Luna Viola said, "Many celebrities are known for using concealer to bright[en] the undereye and dark brown eye pencil liner on the lower eyelid to make their eye color pop."

Viola also pointed out how some people have naturally dark lashes, which could be the case with Vance. "This can create the optical illusion of a black eyeliner, especially if contrasted with blue eyes," Viola continued. "The natural contrast can make the lashes even darker than they are."

We at The List were interested in what Vance would look like if he had lighter eyelashes — or if he skipped eyeliner one day, if his look isn't all natural. With some photo editing, we brought our vision to life.