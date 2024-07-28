We Wanted To See HGTV's David Bromstad Without His Tattoos, So We Made It Happen
If HGTV stars received superlatives, David Bromstad would be a strong contender for "Most Creative Tattoos." The artist and designer has meaningful tattoos dotted all over his body, and they've gradually become one of the "My Lottery Dream Home" host's trademarks. Bromstad frequently chronicles his new ink on social media and has been open about his love for going under the needle. In one Instagram post, from April 2019, for instance, the lovable reality star showed off one of his leg tattoos, which features the word "Love" alongside a rainbow flag and quipped, "My tattoo addiction is shining bright with a rainbow of delicious colors. It symbolizes so much for me. The gay flag, my love for color, my first tv series, color splash, freedom and it's just plain happy." Bromstad then told his followers to be themselves and promised, "So much more to come!"
Shortly after, in May 2019, the HGTV fan favorite posted several pictures on Instagram of his newest pop culture tattoo: Hogwarts Castle from the "Harry Potter" series, on the opposite leg of his Cinderella castle tattoo. Bromstad's tattoo collection only grew after that, but it's not always visible when he's hosting his show. Although most of Bromstad's tattoos are obvious, the TV personality seems to use makeup to cover up the small face tattoos on his right cheekbone, since those aren't in behind-the-scenes videos from the show. Naturally, we couldn't help but take that to the next level with some digital tools.
David Bromstad does not look as much like an artist without his tattoos
Our brilliant Static Media photo editors did a little bit of magic on one of David Bromstad's Instagram photos from July 2020 to see what exactly he would look like completely tattoo-less. The original photo shows the ink covering much of his face, neck, chest, abdomen, and arms — and there is barely any free space to be found. When all that is erased, the HGTV star has a totally different vibe. Going from fully covered to zero tattoos is somehow more shocking than Bromstad's hair transformation over the years.
Needless to say, if Bromstad with tattoos is an artist, TV host, and interior designer extraordinaire, then the "My Lottery Dream Home" host without them has the energy of a corporate employee with a humble salary and maybe some stock options. One key feature that can't be erased, though, is Bromstad's bright smile. Still, he doesn't seem as fun-loving without the tattoos, which do show a lot of the reality star's bubbly personality when paired with Bromstad's creative (if sometimes inappropriate for the time or weather) outfits.
Which tattoo is David Bromstad's favorite?
Although it seems like it would be impossible for David Bromstad to choose a favorite tattoo since he has so many, the HGTV fan favorite went on the record to claim that his Mickey Mouse one is a major contender. Bromstad divulged the shocking information while speaking with his favorite tattoo parlor, the Orlando-based Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co., gushing, "My Mickey Mouse tattoo is the most joyous. I love it so much." There's a level of significance to it too, since the "My Lottery Dream Home" host used to work for the Walt Disney World theme park. A shirtless Instagram photo from August 2020, posted to commemorate Bromstad's birthday, showed that he actually has at least two Mickey tatts.
The TV personality has Minnie Mouse as well, per an August 2018 pic, which was taken at Disney World. Bromstad unsurprisingly spoke highly about getting inked during his chat with Hart & Huntington. "Tattoos are a beautiful, brilliant way of expressing yourself," he said, enthusiastically adding, "I'm a blank canvas that needs to be filled!" The artist often plans new tattoos he can get down the line too, pointing out, "It's a creative outlet." Ironically enough, Bromstad's parents didn't approve of tattoos, but that first dragonfly design that he got as a post-college graduate evidently had a major impact on him.