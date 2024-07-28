We Wanted To See HGTV's David Bromstad Without His Tattoos, So We Made It Happen

If HGTV stars received superlatives, David Bromstad would be a strong contender for "Most Creative Tattoos." The artist and designer has meaningful tattoos dotted all over his body, and they've gradually become one of the "My Lottery Dream Home" host's trademarks. Bromstad frequently chronicles his new ink on social media and has been open about his love for going under the needle. In one Instagram post, from April 2019, for instance, the lovable reality star showed off one of his leg tattoos, which features the word "Love" alongside a rainbow flag and quipped, "My tattoo addiction is shining bright with a rainbow of delicious colors. It symbolizes so much for me. The gay flag, my love for color, my first tv series, color splash, freedom and it's just plain happy." Bromstad then told his followers to be themselves and promised, "So much more to come!"

Shortly after, in May 2019, the HGTV fan favorite posted several pictures on Instagram of his newest pop culture tattoo: Hogwarts Castle from the "Harry Potter" series, on the opposite leg of his Cinderella castle tattoo. Bromstad's tattoo collection only grew after that, but it's not always visible when he's hosting his show. Although most of Bromstad's tattoos are obvious, the TV personality seems to use makeup to cover up the small face tattoos on his right cheekbone, since those aren't in behind-the-scenes videos from the show. Naturally, we couldn't help but take that to the next level with some digital tools.