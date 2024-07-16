A Look Back At Shannen Doherty's Stunning Transformation

When Shannen Doherty, "Charmed" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, died on July 13, 2024, it marked the tragic loss of yet another Hollywood icon. There was no question that Doherty was a force of nature both on the screen and behind the scenes; drama and ratings seemed to follow her wherever she went. As fellow "Charmed" star Rose McGowan wrote on Instagram in the wake of her death, "Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion."

Advertisement

When she was selected to play Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210," Doherty was hardly an industry newbie at the time. She started out in the industry as a child and, according to those closest to her, always had star quality. She went from strength to strength in the industry despite the volatile work situations she often found herself in. In later life, Doherty gained a new following as she spoke candidly about her health struggles and cancer diagnosis, facing her uncertain future with determination, vigor, and honesty.

The world won't ever be the same without her, but what she has left behind won't ever fade. Let's take a look at the stunning transformation of one of Hollywood's most versatile, beloved, and, above all, toughest stars.

Advertisement