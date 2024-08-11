The Revelation Shannen Doherty Made About Her Younger Self Just Weeks Before She Died

The entertainment industry and fans alike were saddened to hear about the death of Shannen Doherty from cancer in July 2024. Some weeks before her passing, the actor opened up to her "Charmed" co-stars about how she felt about rewatching her younger self on screen. And her answer was super relatable.

Before her death, Doherty appeared on an episode of "The House of Halliwell" podcast with hosts (and her former co-stars) Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller. As the podcast looked back on intriguing moments of "Charmed," Doherty couldn't help but reflect on who she was back then...and her transformation over the years. "You know what's really interesting about going and rewatching these as a woman is, I was like, 'God, I was really pretty back then,'" she admitted. "And we're not even wearing a lot of makeup. Granted, we have really good lighting and everything else, but I was so thin."

The episode was released a few weeks after Doherty's death and shows that the actor was clearly reflecting on the good days of her youth – before cancer changed her life forever.

