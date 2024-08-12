Princess Beatrice Would've Had A Different Name If Not For Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice, the oldest child of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has grown up to be a lovely young woman, wife, and mother. But, if you can believe it, her name was never supposed to be Beatrice at all! Yes, her parents had a completely different name in mind for their daughter...which the late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly hated.

As an informal courtesy, members of the royal family would tell Queen Elizabeth their name choice for new babies to receive her blessing. Normally, the queen humbly gave her signoff with no issues. Sidebar: there's no word if King Charles III is keeping the tradition going, but his battle with cancer is likely on top of minds at the moment.

Upon Princess Beatrice's birth, in keeping with tradition, her parents reportedly told the queen their name of choice and the queen immediately disapproved. So much so that, when Princess Beatrice was born, Prince Andrew and Ferguson held off for two weeks on announcing her name – likely because they struggled to come up with anything else! But Queen Elizabeth herself stepped in with a suggestion which was a more sentimental choice than the Duke and Duchess of York's first pick.

