Tragic Details About Princess Beatrice's Life

The following article mentions sexual assault and drug misuse.

Princess Beatrice has been linked to controversy in recent years, and it's not even because of anything she did — it's because of who her father is. One of the royal family's biggest PR disasters to date has arguably been Prince Andrew's controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Beatrice has never publicly commented on her father's relationship with Epstein, nor has she said anything about the allegations of sexual assault against him, but she was there by his side during a meeting ahead of his infamous BBC "Newsnight" interview.

Advertisement

As "Newsnight" producer Sam McAlister told People, Beatrice's presence was a "curveball." "So, to have prepared to do this incredibly important negotiation and then have to do it on these sensitive and difficult subjects in front of his young daughter really was taking an already extraordinary experience to the next level," he said.

Beatrice, who has a royal title but isn't a working member of the firm, is a familiar face. She often attends royal events and knows people in high places. Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is no longer a working royal either, thanks to her divorce from Prince Andrew. Beatrice has a younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who is also a private citizen. Even though Beatrice is pretty much used to getting the royal treatment, life doesn't make exceptions, and she's had to navigate plenty of tragedies, obstacles, and heartbreak over the years.

Advertisement