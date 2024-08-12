Inside Kamala Harris' Relationship History

Somewhat surprisingly, Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly only dated three men since her political career began. While the 2024 presidential hopeful was working as a Deputy District Attorney of Alameda County, her path crossed with California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown. The pair ignored their 30-year age gap and struck up a romance when Harris was about 29 and he was 60. Then, in 1994, somewhat controversially Brown gave Harris a spot on the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission.

Advertisement

Nearly two decades later, critics like conservative commentator Matt Walsh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to erroneously claim that the VP "slept her way to power" because of Brown's appointment. However, they completely ignored Harris' subsequent, hugely impressive professional accomplishments, and all the awards she received for being a political trailblazer. Plus, neither Harris nor Brown believe that she wouldn't have a career without him. Speaking to The Times in 2024, the former San Francisco mayor clarified that Harris was responsible for her own success.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Democratic Party candidate once firmly told the San Francisco Chronicle, "I do not owe [Brown] a thing," per Refinery29. Harris also argued that anyone in her position would have accepted Brown's offer to join such important boards. Harris and Brown's age-gap fling also became the subject of controversy because he was married to Blanche Vitero when they got together. However, TIME dispelled rumors of the 2024 presidential hopeful being the other woman in their marriage by clarifying that Brown and Blanche were already separated at the time.

Advertisement